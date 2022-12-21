Temperatures are expected to start plummeting “really, really rapidly” Thursday, according to Meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, eventually getting down into the single digits in the Searcy area.

“The reason why it’s going to be so cold is that this air mass is coming from the northern portions of Canada, close to if not north of the Arctic Circle, so it’s truly a continental arctic air mass which is the coldest we can get here in the United States,” Cavanaugh said. “That air coming from north of 60 degrees north latitude in far northern Canada, that’s going to punch south through the plains and eventually build over Arkansas. It’s starting to push through the plains right now [on Wednesday afternoon] but, of course, that’s really in Montana, North Dakota, places like that heads that storm system that moves further south.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.

