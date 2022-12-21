Temperatures are expected to start plummeting “really, really rapidly” Thursday, according to Meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, eventually getting down into the single digits in the Searcy area.
“The reason why it’s going to be so cold is that this air mass is coming from the northern portions of Canada, close to if not north of the Arctic Circle, so it’s truly a continental arctic air mass which is the coldest we can get here in the United States,” Cavanaugh said. “That air coming from north of 60 degrees north latitude in far northern Canada, that’s going to punch south through the plains and eventually build over Arkansas. It’s starting to push through the plains right now [on Wednesday afternoon] but, of course, that’s really in Montana, North Dakota, places like that heads that storm system that moves further south.
“It’s going to create a surface cyclone that’s incredibly powerful and the pressure is going to deepen really, really rapidly so that surface low is going to lose something like 26 millibars in a day, in 24 hours, and that’s a process that other meteorologists have termed a bombogenesis, basically a low-pressure system getting so intense so fast that’s it’s the meteorological equivalent of a bomb going off.”
He said millibars is a measurement of pressure – “those clocks that people used in the ’20s and ’30s” that measured pressure in inches of mercury.
On Thursday, temperatures around sunrise will be about 42-43 degrees in Searcy, according to Cavanaugh. “For White County, the cold front looks like it will most likely occur just after lunch, maybe between noon and 1 p.m. That is the leading edge of the front where you start to see some precipitation most likely. And then after that by about 3 p.m., your temperatures will be at or below freezing, so the temperatures are going to start to plummet, really, really rapidly behind that front.
“At 3 p.m., we are looking at 31, 32 degrees. 4 p.m., 28 [degrees]; 5 p.m., 25 degrees; and then 6 p.m., 21. So the temperatures just tank. I mean, they fall a good 20 degrees at least during the afternoon hours. Then overnight, you’re going to end up with a low temperature of around 6 degrees.”
Cavanaugh said residents should keep in mind that during this entire time of the weather change, it is going to be very windy, with sustained winds of at least around 25 mph and stronger gusts to 30 to 35 mph. He said they will remain that way through most of the overnight hours and gradually weaken but not by that much.
“So when you add the impact of the wind combined with the cold temperatures, we can expect some very, very low and cold windchill values Thursday night into Friday morning,” he said.
The high for Friday is expected to be 19 degrees, with a low of 9 degrees Friday night/Saturday morning. On Christmas Eve, the high will be 28 degrees. “You never thought you would say 28 and warm,” he said, “and then 14 for the overnight low Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning.”
On Christmas, Cavanaugh said, “I guess our big present from St. Nick in Searcy will be that the temperature will finally climb above freezing for the first time since Thursday, not by much but I guess take in every bit of heat you can get, climbing up 20-35 degrees during the day Sunday.”
Some snow flurries may come with the cold front, but “no white Christmas,” Cavanaugh said. “Whatever falls is going to be falling horizontally; nobody is going to want to be out there while it is happening. It will be very unpleasant.”
He also mentioned the possibility of “some light rain” but said that forecasters were not sure about that yet.
Temperatures sinking into the single digits are not that common for the Searcy area, Cavanaugh said, and usually do not happen in December.
“In 2021, we had a few days where we had temperatures that were single digit or lower,” he said. “Before that, the last time single digits had occurred in Searcy was January of 2018 and before that it was January of 2014.”
Last February, Searcy actually saw negative temperatures, but “you are not going to get negative temperatures this time,” he said.
Still with the well-below-freezing temperatures that are expected, some are preparing for problems that the cold can cause.
Searcy First United Methodist Church at 304 N. Main St. will be opening a warming center Thursday and it will be open all day Friday. The church serves as a host for Mission Machine, which helps the homeless, and the nonprofit will do background checks and vetting for anyone who wants to stay there.
Mission Machine Director Mike Phifer said those needing to stay warm on Christmas Eve and Christmas will stay at the Mission Machine shelter on North Main Street. “That’s going to be kind of a tight spot for them.” He said after Christmas, Mission Machine is hoping to use the warming center until next Thursday when it’s supposed to warm back up.
Other places have helped Mission Mission out in the past during cold weather, but Phifer said it has primarily been the Methodist church with its warming center. “They make food for us up there and they usually have some snacks out there, too. The have air mattresses.”
Lt. Todd Wells said if Searcy police “come across anyone homeless who we feel could become distressed during and due to extreme cold temperatures, we will get in touch with Mission Machine.”
“But just in general, we’d encourage everyone to check on their neighbors, especially if they’re elderly,” Wells said. “If you’re not comfortable checking on them and feel like there’s a legitimate concern, then by all means, call us and we will check on them.
“If inclement winter weather happens (snow, sleet, ice and/or freezing rain), please don’t get out if you don’t have to. If you absolutely have to get out in inclement weather, take it slow. Give yourself a lot longer time to stop than you normally would. Don’t accelerate or brake too fast. And please, if your windshield is frozen over, de-ice and or give it time to thaw out. Drivers can be cited for this if the choose to drive the roadway with an obstructed view.”
The Arctic front is expected to pass east and south all the way through Florida.
Those in the Midwest will probably see a “heck of a storm,” though blizzard conditions aren’t expected to hit the East Coast, said Ryan Maue, a private meteorologist in the Atlanta area. Some spots around the Great Lakes may see upwards of a foot of snow by Friday, the National Weather Service predicted.
The U.S. probably won’t reach record-breaking lows, like those seen in the cold snap of 1983 or the polar vortex of 2014, Maue said.
Still, “for most people alive, this will be a memorable, top-10 extreme cold event,” Maue said.
Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.
