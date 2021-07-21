A boil order has been issued in Pangburn for the entire system, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
“This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure,” said Logan Glewen, environmental health specialist for the Department of Health.
The reason for the boil order was listed on a news release as due to a fire hydrant repair/break.
Under the boil order for Pangburn Waterworks, Glewen said, “all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.”
The boil order was issued Wednesday and will be lifted when a set of three bacteriological samples of the water show that it is free of contamination “and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system,” Glewen said.
