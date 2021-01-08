A boil order in Judsonia issued Monday for the Oakdale Nursing Home and surrounding area was lifted Friday.
The precautionary measure was put in place because of a water line break on the corner of Cynthia Street because of “the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of complete loss in normal system pressure,” according to a news release from Pangburn Waterworks.
Bacteriological samples were taken last Tuesday and “found to ‘safe,’ and a satisfactory disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.