Bald Knob residents south of U.S. Highway 67 and in the Bald Knob North Water Association are under a boil water order until further notice, according to Lance Jones, director of the engineering section for the Arkansas Department of Health, because of a broken water line.

Jones told The Daily Citizen on Tuesday day that the order will remain in effect until the health department has been notified that the leak has been repaired, the water pressure has been restored and the tests results of the water came back clean.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.