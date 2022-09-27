Bald Knob residents south of U.S. Highway 67 and in the Bald Knob North Water Association are under a boil water order until further notice, according to Lance Jones, director of the engineering section for the Arkansas Department of Health, because of a broken water line.
Jones told The Daily Citizen on Tuesday day that the order will remain in effect until the health department has been notified that the leak has been repaired, the water pressure has been restored and the tests results of the water came back clean.
Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson said the line broke at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday. “It ended up being a 3-inch line out by Walmsley Road and [Arkansas Highway] 367, across from Powell Funeral Home. It happened that a cable-boring crew, at no fault of their own, it wasn’t a negligence on their part, because our water department could not flag it with an 811 call because it wasn’t on our map.
“Last night, [Councilman] Johnny Hodges found an old map so they [the water department] will be looking for a new map with Miller-Newell Engineers of Newport to see if we can get an updated map. They tried to isolate it, so I was called and told the water system was going to have to be shut down. So at 9 p.m. they shut the tanks down because they could not isolate it so they got the pressure off of that line."
He said the line was fixed by 10 p.m.
"They cut the bad place off and put a splice in there and the Judsonia Water Department had splicers and were very helpful, and I think somebody from Bradford Water came over just to learn and to see if they could help. Mr. [Justin] Jones with the Judsonia Water Department was very knowledgable and very helpful, watching over our crew.”
Grayson said about three-fourths of the city was affected Monday night. He said the National Guard is expected to bring their Water Buffalo trailer to the Bald Knob schools Wednesday so the students can fill water bottles “because that’s a requirement to have school, they’ve got to have water. They’ve got to have access to fill their water bottles.”
The Bald Knob School District canceled school for Tuesday, but is expected to hold them Wednesday. Grayson said he agreed with Superintendent Melissa Gipson’s decision to call off school. “I wouldn’t want people to get stomach issues and diarrhea, which is what that causes,” he said.
Grayson said White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tamara Bays helped with getting the boil order by working with the health department and the White County Judge’s Office. White County Judge-elect Lisa Brown, who is Judge Michael Lincoln's administrative assistant, confirmed the judge’s office gets the paperwork prepared for an emergency to be declared.
Grayson said the break also “affected Bald Knob North water customers because they have some of their lines that go through our system. Some people have discolored water and some people can’t tell it at all,; it’s really strange. We got down to only 53 percent in our tanks but we cut it [the water] off so that we could isolate it and not let it drain anymore. We had to have the pressure released so that they could fix that so they turned that back on and to err on the side of safety, I called a boil order.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.