Searcy Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan, a 2007 graduate of Searcy High, has been promoted to assistant fire chief.
The Searcy City Council approved Bogan’s promotion Tuesday at its regular meeting, and a reception was held Friday at the Central Fire Station.
Chief Brian Dunavan made the recommendation to promote Bogan, saying that he has high morals and has done everything at the department. Dunavan said Bogan is a person you don’t have to worry about getting in trouble because of his moral standard.
Before the promotion, Dunavan said the Searcy Fire Department had four battalion chiefs, with three on shift work. Bogan, in addition to being a battalion chief, worked in the administrative part of the department.
“He does a lot of the day-to-day work and it’s mainly just a thing for when I’m not there for the chain of command that he could have people more or less go to him,” Dunavan told the council at last week’s agenda meeting. “Right now, he’s over our training, our inspection and our support services so he basically doesn’t do the same jobs as our other battalion chiefs. which are shift guys. They oversee the shifts. At a fire, they do the initial command until I get there. so it’s just two different job descriptions so it kind of separates what their job is. He acts more like an assistant chief than a battalion chief.
“Right now, there wouldn’t be any kind of pay change in that. It is something we decided we will discuss at the beginning of the year.”
Councilman Rodger Cargile said, “I think this is a good move. Andrew is a good guy, working close with him on the Personnel Committee and I think that even though this is only a title change at this point in time, I think it is well deserved.”
Dunavan said Bogan “is a very good employee for the city. We have a lot of them, we have a big group and he is a very solid individual and very moral conscious. He’s not somebody you got to worry about going out and catching anything he is not supposed to be doing in Little Rock.”
Councilman David Morris agreed that Bogan was a good choice and that it was a good move.
