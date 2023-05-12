Searcy Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan, a 2007 graduate of Searcy High, has been promoted to assistant fire chief.

The Searcy City Council approved Bogan’s promotion Tuesday at its regular meeting, and a reception was held Friday at the Central Fire Station.

