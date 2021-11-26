A body armor donation for one of the Beebe Police Department’s K-9 officers will mean that all three of the department’s K-9s will be outfitted by bullet and stab protective vests because of the involvement of Vested Interest in K9’s Inc., according to Capt. Barron Dickson.
The latest donation is for Rudy, the partner of Officer Sheldon Bull, Dickson said.
In addition to Rudy, Dickson said the department’s other K-9s are Kona, handled by Officer Rob Ruble, and Crank, handled by Officer Blake Rogers.
Rudy “is a dual-purpose dog. He is trained in criminal apprehension and narcotics detection,” Dickson said. “Crank is a dual-purpose dog trained in criminal apprehension and narcotics detection and Kona is a single-purpose narcotics detection dog.”
He said the K-9s and their officers are assigned to a regular patrol shift and are subject to be called when needed. Dickson said the K-9s also may help out other agencies if they have the ability to do so.
“We use these K9s often times to go into places you wouldn’t send an officer out of safety concerns,” Dickson said. “We use these dogs to take people into custody that pose dangers to our officers, so with the added protection for the K-9, I think it’s a win for the department, for the dog, for the community. Obviously if we are going to use them to go into a dangerous situation, we would prefer them to be as protected as possible.
“Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has donated a vest for each dog that we ever had, so they are a pretty cool organization. They were established in 2009.”
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.
Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, according to information from Dickson, however, adonation of $960 will sponsor one vest. The vests on average weigh 4-5 pounds and come with a five-year warranty. Information about them may be found at www.vik9s.org.
“K-9 Rudy’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment ‘In memory of K-9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR-EOW [End of Watch] 1/16/20,” Dickson said.
“This is an exciting time for the Beebe Police Department, K-9 Rudy and his handler, Officer Bull. However, we’d also like to ask everyone to keep the Jonesboro Police Department, K-9 Gabo and his handler Erik Johnson in their thoughts and prayers,” he said. “The loss of a K-9, especially in the line of duty, is a solemn reminder to the sacrifice and determination that police K-9’s possess to keep their department, handler and community safe.”
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, Gabo “served the Jonesboro Police Department for seven years, since 2012.” He and his handler, Investigator Erik Johnson, “specialized in narcotics detection, patrol work, tracking, building search, handler protection and suspect apprehension.”
“Most notably, Gabo assisted in a SWAT callout on Dec. 11, 2018, where he was shot five times at point-blank range,” the department posted on social media. “A bullet- and stab-proof vest presented to him by Vested Interest in K9s stopped the bullet that would have been fatal. Gabo returned to duty just two months later and didn’t skip a beat ... .”
Gabo and Johnson were awarded the 2019 Officer of the Year award by the department and the 2019 Persons of the Year award by CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro. Gabo was also awarded a Medal of Valor for his actions on Dec. 11, 2018.
Gabo died last year, according to the Jonesboro Police Department, after battling a “serious illness.”
“JPD’s K-9 Unit is dear to all of our hearts,” the department posted. “When they hurt, we hurt. We will never be able to express how appreciative we are for Gabo, Erik and the entire K9 Unit. Their work does not go unnoticed and we grieve with Erik at the loss of his irreplaceable partner.
“Rest easy, Gabo. We’ll take it from here.”
The handlers for Beebe’s police dogs hope their vests will protect them as well as Gabo’s did in the 2018 shooting.
The vest “is an awesome tool to have,” Ruble said. “It keeps her safe.”
His said his K-9, Kona, is “a tool we use to locate narcotics and people don’t want us to find them, so with her having a bullet-proof, stab-resistant vest, I mean that’s fantastic.”
“The first time I put it on her it took a little time because you have to adjust it and get it to where it fits her and all that stuff is right,” Ruble said. “[But now] it takes about 30 seconds to a minute to get it on. She don’t like it in the summer time but she’s OK with it. You are always looking for things to keep your dogs safer. I hate to say it [but] that’s our partner, we will protect them at all costs.”
Ruble said he has had Kona since the end of October 2017.
“I got her from San Antonio and she was imported from Hungry,” he said. “We imprinted her on narcotics in San Antonio and then added a few narcotics to it when we got back to Lonoke County [where Ruble used to work at the sheriff’s office] because San Antonio doesn’t imprint on marijuana, so we added that once we got here.
“To be honest it’s not really that difficult to imprint a dog on the detection of narcotics. It’s a game for them to detect narcotics on a molecular scent, so they are not saying, ‘Hey, that’s marijuana. they are saying ‘hey, that’s a scent that says I get my toy.’ You can train these dogs to locate marijuana. You can train them to locate tobacco, firearms. A lot of your SRO [school resource officer) dogs are trained on tobacco and firearms.”
Although the Beebe Police Department has three K-9s, Ruble thinks they need one more. He said the dogs can be hard to get, though.
“There are a couple of places around and that is their whole existence in the world to buy K-9s and training them,” he said. “I always wanted to be a K-9 officer. They are the best partner you can have. They don’t talk back. They don’t argue where we go to lunch.”
What Ruble wants the community to know, he said, is that “any time you see us out, come up and talk to us. I have no fears of Kona biting somebody without being told to. I’ve had her in all the schools in Lonoke County, kids wallowing, five, six, seven of them at the same time, petting on her at the same time and she has never given me any indication that she’s aggressive. Always ask first and if we’re busy doing something, kind of wait.”
“She’s a sweet girl,” he said. “She’s the most laid-back [Belgian] malinois. About 85 percent of law enforcement dogs now days are Belgian malinois. The rest of them are Dutchies and other breeds .” He said the reason for their popularity is “they’ve got twice the drive of a German shepherd and don’t have near the health problems like the hips and things you have with the shepherds. I honestly think it’s just the companionship. They are one-owner dogs. They want one person and they really could care less about everybody else. They are very loyal dogs.”
Dickson added, “All of our dogs are kid friendly so we take them out to the schools and take then to other places when we are asked, and the officers are more than happy to let the kids see their dog as long as it is not in the middle of an actual assignment. I think the K-9s are definitely a valuable asset to the department. They are able to locate drugs and track people that had fled. They’re much faster than their human so they definitely have a valuable role at the department.”
Rogers said she has been a K-9 officer since 2019 and has “always been interested in the K-9 world. I have been in law enforcement for approximately nine years and have been with Beebe about five years.”
Crank got his body armor in 2019. When the news came that Rudy will be getting his body armor, Rogers said it was “very exciting. ... A dog becomes part of your family. A dog becomes a partner and it’s hard to lose one of them.”
Rogers said when he and Crank get home from work, “he is just a dog. He likes to lay around. He likes to sleep. He likes to be a regular dog at home. Crank wears a harness at work so that when he puts on his harness he knows the difference between being at work and being at home.”
