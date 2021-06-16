Arkansas Blackberry Month will be celebrated at Main Street Searcy’s Certified Farmers’ Market for the next two Saturdays, according to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton.
“Ritter Farms, located in White County, will be here Saturday, selling blackberries at the market,” Burton said. Fliers promoting the benefits of blackberries will be distributed along with blackberry promotion stickers.
According to J. Dan Smith, secretary/treasurer of the Arkansas Blackberry Growers Association, “we have the benefit in White County that Ritter Farms is the largest commercial blackberry farm in the state.”
The Arkansas Blackberry Growers Association, University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture are involved with promoting the event Saturday.
In proclaimed June as Arkansas Blackberry Month last week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said “Arkansas has experienced a 25 percent increase in acres planted in blackberries over the last three years and currently has approximately 300 acres in production; and the economic value of the Arkansas blackberry industry generates an estimated $4 million annually.
“The University of Arkansas Blackberry breeding program has developed and released 21 blackberry varieties, which are planted globally and have led to the rapid expansion in blackberries as a commercial crop worldwide over the last 25 years.”
Hutchinson noted that blackberries are grown in the delta, northwest and southeast regions of Arkansas and in turn, supply local markets, such as farmers’ markets, area grocery stores and U-pick farms and are shipped to regional and national retail markets.
In addition to Searcy, farmers’ markets in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Cabot, Bentonville and Fayetteville will hold promotional activities related to blackberries.
Customers will see “I love AR blackberry” stickers at the markets participating as well as recipes to enjoy the fruit in many ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.