Legislators have filed some 41 bills in the state House of Representatives, six bills in the state Senate, one House resolution and one House concurrent resolution so far ahead of the regular session of the 94th General Assembly.
The regular session of the state Legislature will begin at noon Jan. 9 when both chambers convene at the state Capitol.
Legislators will convene just one day before Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes the oath of office and becomes inaugurated as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Jan. 10. Elected in November after besting Democrat challenger Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., Sanders will become the first woman to be the state’s governor. Following her swearing-in, Sanders will give her inaugural address and an inaugural ball will follow that night at the state Capitol.
There are a total of 40 new legislators entering the new session, with 27 of the legislators in the House and 13 in the Senate. One of the new legislators is District 39 Rep.-elect Wayne Long, a Republican who represents part of White County.
Other legislators representing the county are incumbent Republican Sen. Jonathan Dismang as well as incumbent Republican Reps. Cameron Cooper (District 57), Les Eaves (District 58) and Jim Wooten (District 59).
Once the Legislature convenes Jan. 9, the politicians will get to work in meeting several upcoming deadlines on certain types of legislation. Per the Arkansas Legislature website, legislators must file certain types of health-care, retirement legislation and employee health benefits plans legislation by Jan. 23, constitutional amendments and lottery-funded scholarship legislation by Feb. 8 and appropriations bills by Feb. 27.
The first two bills that were filed, according to the Senate, “are identical versions of legislation to reform parole laws and require truth in sentencing.” The Senate expects public safety to be a “major issue” during the session, and the Legislature will consider “proposals to add space at state prisons, particularly for inmates in maximum security units.”
“Also expected are measures to tighten parole regulations, because of the growth of the number of serious crimes committed by inmates out of prison on parole,” the Senate said in a release. “Truth in sentencing laws provide jurors with more accurate estimates of the length of prison sentences, and can be written to focus on repeat, violent offenders.”
There also are four House bills filed concerning Medicaid covering more procedures, one on businesses that cover expenses for employees leaving the state to receive an abortion, since abortion is currently banned in Arkansas (requiring them to provide 16 weeks of paid maternity leave). A bill to increase details required about sex offenders is also on the agenda as well as one to prevent any “public entity” from accessing the social media application TikTok on any state-owned or -leased property.
The House resolution is for recognizing Bryant High School as the Class 7A state football champion and the concurrent resolution is for urging Congress to extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 permanently.
