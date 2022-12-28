Legislators have filed some 41 bills in the state House of Representatives, six bills in the state Senate, one House resolution and one House concurrent resolution so far ahead of the regular session of the 94th General Assembly.

The regular session of the state Legislature will begin at noon Jan. 9 when both chambers convene at the state Capitol.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.