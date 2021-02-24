The White County Road Department cleared 81 roads in one day last week, according to White County Judge Michael Lincoln, but the county has 799 “different county roads” and the two snowfalls last week are taking a toll on some of them.
Some were still being directly affected early Tuesday by the storms as bus routes were limited by county schools to avoid roads that may have been still partially covered with snow or ice.
Lincoln gave a “shoutout to the road guys for what they could do” Tuesday at the White County Quorum Court meeting. “i want to remind you all, we have a massive county.
“We tried to get some main thoroughfares,” he said. “It really was a first time we made an effort. The snow was so deep that we wanted to try to get it off the road.”
Lincoln told the justices of the peaces that despite those efforts, “we are going to have some issues with our roads, and let me make sure you understand, there is nothing we can do until some of these roads dry out. They are going to turn inside out.”
“It has been a few years since we have had this situation, but trust me with the high temperatures we have had, some of our county roads are getting soft,” he said. “When you get the calls, you can forward them to me or the road department.”
Lincoln also said the JPs should let constituents know the county will do everything it can, when it can.
“The worst thing we can do is put an 80,000-pound dump truck on a soft road. That is the worst thing we could do,” he said. “The second-worst thing we can do is try to grade that road. The best thing we can hope for is sunshine and wind and hopefully, that wind comes from the right direction.”
A hard, packing rain would do the roads good in Lincoln’s opinion.
“If it’s a slow rain, I don’t have to tell you what is going to happen. We have been there before,” he said. “Rest assured that we are aware of the situation and looking at what we can do.”
Lincoln said some newly laid asphalt on Arkansas Highway 36 is already “popping in a few places.” He said that is just part of what the cold and snowfall causes.
The cold also cause the White County Tax Assessor’s Office to suffer a broken pipe, Lincoln said. He said the water was vacuumed up and the carpets have been cleaned.
“We are assessing that situation,” Lincoln said. “We have turned it into our insurance [company]. I think we are going to survive that pretty well without major expense. I was very pleased we didn’t have any major issues in the courthouse and especially this building [the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office].”
White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said deputies were out all during the snowfall and the sheriff’s office did not have any damage or issues. “The Law Enforcement Center is in good shape,” Miller said.
