State Rep. Craig Christiansen told Bald Knob officials Monday night that he has received four bids to tear down the 1920s hotel on Market Street, ranging from $3,500 to $7,000, which he said appears to be the standard fee.
“We’re all in agreement that the old hotel has got to go,” Christiansen said.
Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith said “that’s exactly right.” Councilman David Smith jumped in, “and the rest of the train.” (Parts of a wooden rail car that was built in 1894 is still parked in the depot area in Bald Knob. It was set to be donated to a museum in Searcy County, but only parts of it ended up being taken or torn down and the rest is to be moved by Christiansen to the depot museum).
Christiansen told David Smith that removing the rest of the old rail car was “held up by hot weather and flooding. People were not coming out to do that in 100-some-odd-degree weather but we wanted them to do and when we did have them lined up to do it, we had water all over the street, flooding at that time, so it’s finding people that it will fit in their schedule.”
After he told the council the bid amounts on the hotel demolition, Mary Lou Smith said, “Well, don’t take as long as you did with the rail car.”
“No, ma’am, were not going to do that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.