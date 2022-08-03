State Rep. Craig Christiansen told Bald Knob officials Monday night that he has received four bids to tear down the 1920s hotel on Market Street, ranging from $3,500 to $7,000, which he said appears to be the standard fee.

“We’re all in agreement that the old hotel has got to go,” Christiansen said.

