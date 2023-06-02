A bicycle skills course is going to be added at Riverside Park.
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission OK’d $10,000 in A&P tax revenue being used for materials for the skills course/park Tuesday.
A group of bicycle enthusiasts is excited about putting together the park, according to Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford. “They put their own Powerpoint presentation but they couldn’t be here to present it,” Stafford said, adding that he was making the request for the group.
He said the park would have environments for children, teens and adults who want to learn the essentials of bike riding skills and safety. “Essentially, it’s a small little loop course with different types of skill,” he said. “They are mostly not very difficult.”
He said the idea is to get people on board who are not ready to fully “mountain bike yet.” He noted that there are lots of little hills and bumps and bridges.
“There’s more than 1.5 billion bikes on the earth,” Stafford said. “A skills bike park is a great opportunity to create another destination and inspire people to continue to ride their bikes.”
Stafford said the course would create an opportunity for families and friends to come together and spend quality time together in “an engaging way.”
Addressing the benefits to biking, Stafford said, “there’s 87,000 miles of designated mountain bike trails in the United States. Mountain biking is everywhere. It reduces anxiety and stress.” He called it a big industry that draws a lot of money and a lot of people.
Stafford said northwest Arkansas is a worldwide destination mountain biking location. “They held just recently the World Cycle Championships. It is pretty awesome and it is a destination spot.”
Obviously, the Searcy course would be a lot smaller, Stafford said, but “we don’t have anything in the area.” He said the area enthusiasts have cut in about a mile of mountain bike trails and want to add the skills course.
He talked about ramps and drops associated with the course. “Mainly, it’s just lumber. Little things you can go over.” Stafford said the group just needed money for the materials.
Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons added, “And projects like this will go a long way in helping us seal this grant we are applying for again for the 10-mile turnkey [mountain] bike trail because they want to see community support, and we’ve got community support letters from these people. We got pictures that we will hopefully get to present to the [grant] committee.”
In 2021, the commission approved a $10,000 request from Searcy Parks and Recreation to hire Martin Smith with Ecological Design Group out of northwest Arkansas to design between 10 to 12 miles of mountain bike trails at Riverside Park.
“The biggest thing in parks and recreation now besides pickleball is trails,” Parsons said. “They are huge right now. I ran into a guy at Walmart in North Carolina this weekend who had an Arkansas hat on and he asked me if I had ever been to northwest Arkansas because he was coming next month to ride bike trails. Just a random guy I met in North Carolina. So this is the next big thing right now.”
