The Christmas lighting display at Berryhill Park was vandalized last weekend, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.
“Around 9 p.m. Sunday,” Wells said, “a complainant noticed the music wasn’t playing and some damage was done to the Christmas tree. It was discovered three of the speakers were stolen.”
Searcy Holiday of Lights posted Monday afternoon on its Facebook page, “Unfortunately, the Christmas Tree in Berryhill Park was vandalized this weekend. The sound system was damaged, and the speakers were stolen.”
Wells said that “off-duty officers are working security at all the parks as well as extra patrols being done. We anticipate the time of theft is when the security officer wasn’t working or between the extra patrols being done. We will perform more security checks and extra patrols as our calls for service volume allows us to.”
Wells said since it is “impossible for us to be everywhere all the time ... we would definitely like for anyone who sees something going on to call us and let us know.”
He said the theft will be at least a class A misdemeanor charge punishable by up to one year in jail. “If anyone knows anything about this incident, please call us at (501) 268-3531. You can remain anonymous.”
