It won’t be Berry Merry at Berryhill Park this weekend after all. The annual Holiday of Lights event is being moved to Spring Park and downsized some because of a rainy forecast, according to Holiday of Lights Committee Chairperson Kristi Thurmon.

Thurmon said A Berry Merry Christmas will be held Saturday in the Spring Park pavilion, which houses the city’s synthetic ice skating rink, because of the “predicted weather.”

