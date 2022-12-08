It won’t be Berry Merry at Berryhill Park this weekend after all. The annual Holiday of Lights event is being moved to Spring Park and downsized some because of a rainy forecast, according to Holiday of Lights Committee Chairperson Kristi Thurmon.
Thurmon said A Berry Merry Christmas will be held Saturday in the Spring Park pavilion, which houses the city’s synthetic ice skating rink, because of the “predicted weather.”
Kids can meet Santa Claus and get free hot chocolate and cookies from 3-5 p.m., and there will be free skating from 3-10 p.m.. Thurmon said free skating also is being offered Friday from 5-10 p.m.
On Saturday, Thurmon said a great place to start the day will be at First Baptist Church, 105 S. Spring St., for “Pancakes With Santa.” The event takes place from 9-11:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 with a family maximum of $20. The funds will benefit children in the community, she said.
Next, Thurmon said, from 9-10 a.m. will be the Janett Crain-KLIFE 5K and 1-mile run. Participants are welcome to wear jingle bells, angel wings or a favorite holiday costume. The runs will start at the new KLIFE house behind Walgreens. From the KLIFE house, participants will go down Moore Avenue, then to the Berryhill bike trail, come up to Main Street and end at the KLIFE house. Registration information is available on the KLIFE Facebook page.
There will be an award ceremony after the run. The group with the most participants (minimum of 10) gets $500. The most festive costume winner gets $50. First-place male and female winners will get $50 each. There will be $10 gift cards given out to 5K age group winners under 12, 13-18, 19-30, 31-50 and 51 and over. The overall winner will not get an age group gift card.
Among planned events that have been canceled are an “Elf” Movie Party at the Rialto Theater, which included an ugly Christmas sweater contest, Christmas trivia at Citizen Park and meeting princesses and superheroes. However, a couple of new events are still scheduled.
First, there will be “Christmas Music at Smyrna Church” from 4:30-5:30 p.m., honoring Linda Castle, a longtime Searcy realtor and community supporter who died at the age of 72 Oct. 12. The historic church is located on Jaybird Lane.
“We’ve never done anything out there,” Thurmon said. “The biggest thing that people need to know about that is to dress warmly because there is no heat in that building.”
The performers include Adison O’Connell, who plays the flute, keyboardist Ryler Wilson and the Searcy United Methodist Church handbell and bell choir.
“Heath Shelby is going to read ‘The Christmas Story’ and then there will be free cookies and hot cocoa,” Thurmon said. “Shelly Churchwell [president of the White County Historical Society] set all this up.”
Another event that was recently announced is “An Evening With Charles Dickens” at Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch Ave. It actually begins tonight and runs through Saturday night. Tickets are $15 and include coffee and dessert. Tonight will be the world premiere or the show written by Harding University professor Dr. Dan Tullos. This is an original adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” presented as a reader’s theater. There is a link to buy tickets at searcyholidayoflights.com.
The Living Nativity at First Assembly of God Church, 101 Benton St., also will continue this weekend, wrapping up Sunday night. “You can go on Friday (6:30-9:30 p.m.), Saturday (5:30-9:30 p.m.) and Sunday (5:30-8:30 p.m.) and then it will be over,” Thurmon said. “Gates open 30 minutes before the start time each night.”
In addition to the other holiday offerings, the Sunny Hill subdivision off Moore Avenue will be doing a “Drive Through Luminere” event along the street from 5:30- 8 p.m. Saturday.
“And don’t forget about [free] skating at Spring Park,” Thurmon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.