Although the temperature was below freezing in Searcy on Saturday at the time of the Searcy Polar Plunge, participants lived up to the challenge, raising $6,600 for Special Olympics Arkansas, according to Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy Police Department.
According to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, it was 28.9 degrees at 10 a.m. Saturday, when the plunge was held at the outdoor pool at the Sunrise Extended Stay, 3109 E. Race Ave.
Searcy Police Department Cpl. John Aska, the primary organizer of the event, was one of the participants in the event.
“The plunge and Special Olympics mean a lot to me,” Aska said. “It goes back to when my mom used to work at the Sunshine School. I was raised with the students there and grew up with many of them. I helped my mother with her class and now I feel I can carry on that tradition with volunteering with Special Olympics Arkansas and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
“Volunteering for these events and seeing the joy on the athletes’ faces make our bad days on the job worth it.”
Sally Paine, the current executive for the Sunshine School for special-needs students, also took the plunge, with her team winning the costume contest for wearing plungers on their heads. She said she has been participating in the plunges for years.
“Special Olympics and Sunshine School and all of these agencies that serve all these individuals with developmental disabilities could not do it without community support, so it is really nice to see our law enforcement officers, our firefighters and everybody out there to support that,” she said. “I was area director for Special Olympics for many years and always had great community support. Lots of people are involved in our program, volunteering and showing up when we need it.
“It takes some dedicated people to go and give up your Saturday morning and go jump into some really cold water,” she added with a laugh.
Paine said it looked like slightly fewer participants were taking the plunge this time around for a variety of reasons.
“We often have the Harding University football team that jumps, but they did not get to do their fundraiser this year because of a variety of factors, so they did not come and jump as a group,” she said. “Also, looking what the roads were like still [from previous days of ice accumulation]. We still raised over $6,000. That’s a great benefit for Special Olympics.
“I don’t know what the actual water temperature was, but it was very cold. I think this was for me the coldest the air temperature has been. The water is always kind of cold but this was cold outside as well because when I got in my car to go there it was 28 degrees, and I thought, ‘oh my goodness! That’s really cold.’”
Although he didn’t take the plunge, White County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Director Lt. Scott Seiders said he and another deputy were at the plunge and that “law enforcement officers and emergency services have always been a backer of the Special Olympics Arkansas and the sheriff’s office is proud to support their work with a collection taken up within the department.”
“A lot of great people came out to show their support, Searcy PD and Fire, NorthStar EMS, Harding education students,” Seiders said. “... Dr. Rick O’Connell (vice principal) at Southwest Middle School was also there.
“While it is fun (and wet for some) to get together on a Saturday morning, at the end of the day, it’s about raising money for a good cause. I would encourage all White County residents to come support the athletes at the Summer Games here in Searcy on May 12-13 at Harding University.”
Two other Searcy officers participating in the “good cause” were Detective Francis Ballek and officer Michael Bullock.
“Raising the money makes it possible for the athletes to compete, get their rewards and also for their equipment,” Ballek said. “For me as a police officer, my job is not only to protect and serve, if I can spend a little money to help someone else’s dreams come true then I’ll do it 10 times out of 10, especially for a cause such as Special Olympics.”
Bullock said, “What we do for the least of us is the measure of what kind of people we are. Our strength as a community is the willingness of those in it to support the Special Olympics and what it stands for: Standing up, and being brave in the attempt.”
Paine said the Sunshine School has 75 students and the number of them who participate in Special Olympics Arkansas varies from sport to sport.
“We probably have about 40 of our students who participate in various things throughout a calendar year,” she said. “We just finished basketball for Special Olympics on the 18th of February. We have a kind of abbreviated track and field event coming up in April. We will have an area bocce tournament – it’s Italian; lawn bowling is what bocce is.”
Paine said Special Olympics event are “a little abbreviated or smaller” because of COVID-19. “The International Special Olympics still has some restrictions in place because we’re trying to keep it like we’re not big spreaders and everything.”
She said for the Summer Games at Harding, “there will be about five or six different sports taking place those two days instead of everybody meeting and having this giant schedule where we all compete against each other. I think they are still going to do it this way where every school has a set time that they go and participate so that we’re not all these groups coming from all over the state breathing on each other.”
Even though the pandemic has affected how Special Olympics are being conducted, Area 6 of Special Olympics Arkansas is looking to branch out at the same time, Paine said, but starting a swim program.
“We may not this year be able to get a real competition event set up but they are going to practice. so we will have some swimmers participating in these May 12th and 13th things,” she said, adding that a couple of parents and some friends of hers who are volunteers are wanting to get the program going.
She said Special Olympics is receiving support in the effort from Harding aquatics director JD Yingling and his son, Derek, now the Searcy Swim Center pool director, as well as others. “So, that’s exciting to me,” Paine said.
