Beebe Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren won the statewide award recently for Clerk of the Year at the Arkansas Municipal League’s awards banquet.
“I was very shocked,” Westergren said concerning receiving the award. “You can be put in two different ways, either another city clerk can nominate you or somebody from your city like an elected official can nominate you. I was nominated by Mayor [Mike] Robertson. I assume that’s who nominated me, they read a portion of the letter he sent.
“It is quite an honor. There is a scale that they [the nominees] are graded off of, so I was quite honored to get it.”
Westergren said the award comes from the Arkansas City Clerk Recorder Treasurer’s Association. It was part of the municipal league’s convention in Little Rock.
Westergren is in her 15th year as Beebe’s clerk-treasurer, having been first elected to the spot in 2006 and taking office Jan. 1, 2007. She said she decided to run for the office after being approached by Robinson before he became mayor.
“I was a branch manager for Centennial Bank here in town and I had been in banking 25 years and was kind of thinking I was wanting to try something different but didn’t really know what,” she said. “Mayor Robertson approached me – he wasn’t the mayor at the time but he was running to be mayor. He said it was just time to have somebody that had some finance background because the city was growing and asked if I would like to run for the city clerk, so I talked to my family and, of course, did a lot of praying and decided that’s what I would do, so that’s what I did.
“Of course, now we are a city of over 8,000. When I started we were a little over 5,000, so we have definitely grown and along with that, our businesses have grown, sales tax has grown, so it just that everything has grown and it just requires more people, more finances. We have a lot more employees then when I started.”
Westergren said her main responsibility in the clerk’s job “is to be the keeper of the records,” which include meeting minutes, ordinances, resolutions and minutes from the planning and zoning commission. “It’s also my responsibility to attend the council meetings, maintain those records. I also keep all the information on the properties that we own.”
Concerning the treasurer’s part of her job, Westergren said “that is the part that’s growing immensely, so my job is to maintain the records, my office’s job is to pay every bill that comes to the city.”
“All money that is receipted comes through my office and we take care of receipting the money and putting it in the proper categories,” she said. “We keep track of the budget. We are up to 15 checking accounts now for one reason or the other and we maintain all those accounts and we balance them on a monthly basis, pay all of our employees, anything to do with human resources falls on my office and includes new employees, employees that are no longer with us, paying their insurance and taking care of anything to do with workman’s comp.
“I pay and maintain the records for all of the vehicles and make sure they are insured properly. I maintain all the buildings and make sure they are insured properly.”
Westergren said probably the best part of her job is working with the residents of Beebe. “They get excited when new things come about or I get to talk to them.”
“I like to see our city grow with the addition of the pond now; that’s been pretty exciting,” she said. “I often say that my job is not for everybody. It’s a job that you do over and over. It’s a very repetitive job. You have to do the same things each month in order to keep the city going. It’s not for everybody but it’s for me.”
Robertson said the city is “very proud” that Westergren received the award.
“No one deserves it any more than Carol,” he said. “Carol has spent years of education with the municipal league in the city clerk-treasurer position and she has every possible education certificate you can receive, so for the city Carol is a tremendous asset.”
