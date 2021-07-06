The city of Beebe held its Fourth of July Extravaganza on Saturday at the Beebe ballpark. Mayor Mike Robertson, City Council members, the city clerk-treasurer, police and fire department members and city department workers were on hand through the whole event welcoming guests and working different areas. Six food trucks were there. The American Legion members served watermelon and lemonade. Close to 40 watermelons were used to take care of the crowd. Slides, corn hole, horse shoes, a rock climb and a dunking booth run by the police department were all part of the event that concluded with a fireworks display.
Beebe's Fourth of July Extravaganza
