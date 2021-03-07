The Beebe Police Department's reinstalled special investigations unit continues to make headway in the city's focus on cleaning up drug activity, according to Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson.
Robertson said late last week that the unit, which was put back in place in January, has been involved in three more felony drug arrests.
Those arrested included Darren Jeffrey Paxton, 35, of Little Rock on Feb. 27. Beebe police reported that Paxton was stopped for a traffic violation and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant at which time he was found to be in possession of "several drug paraphernalia items." A K-9 was called in and it was discovered that Paxton allegedly had additional drug paraphernalia items along with suspected cocaine inside the vehicle.
He was preliminarily charged with several traffic violations (driving on suspended license, failure to use turn signal and no proof of liability insurance) and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 2 grams of a controlled substance (cocaine). Paxton's bonds are $3,000, $3,675 and $750 and he remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday.
Jody Lynn King, 42, of Yellville also was arrested Feb. 27 and remained in jail Monday on bonds of $25,000 and $500. He was arrested after he reportedly attempted to flee from officers in a vehicle.
Beebe police said that after a "short pursuit," King was taken into custody on an active warrant from the Arkansas Board of Parole. His vehicle was searched and officers reportedly found more than 1.5 pounds of suspected heroin along with 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. King's preliminary charges are "warrant of arrest-Board of Parole," possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of greater than 2 grams of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with purpose to deliver, trafficking of a controlled substance (heroin) and driving on a suspended license.
Michael Brittain, 38, of McRae, who was no longer in custody, also was arrested during a traffic stop on a vehicle in which he was a passenger. During the search of the vehicle, a plastic baggie with what was suspected to be methamphetamine, was located in the area where Brittain was reportedly sitting. He was charged preliminarily with possession of a controlled substance, greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, (methamphetamine).
