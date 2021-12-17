It may not take that long for most to count to 101, but cutting out 101 dalmatians for the Foothills Lane of Lights display in Bald Knob took months for a Beebe first-grade teacher and her helpers.
"It started out two years ago; I did a few of the [Foothills Lane of Lights] items for Ms. Ruby [Suviaz] at the restaurant [Southern Maid] and I did a few last year," Chyrl Smith said, "and we were talking about what are we going to do this year.
"It was actually my brother's idea, Chris. He's like, 'Why not do "101 Dalmatians"?' and I'm like, 'Are you crazy? That's a lot.' I feel like that's going to be a lot of labor on that and trying to find the time to do it, but we managed to do it and it turned out great.
She said work cutting out all the individual figures by hand with a jigsaw "didn't get started until about late September, early October."
"I had another guy come in and spray them after I got them cut out," Smith said. "I had him to spray them white for me after I staked them [in the ground] and then I came back in and did all of the detail work."
Suviaz, who is over Foothills Lane of Lights, said Smith had the "101 Dalmatians" idea at the close of the season last year and "asked me if I would like to have that. I said I really would and think that that would make a great addition, and she said, 'Well, if you'll buy the supplies, I'll make it; I'll cut it out." ... She did every one of those by hand, cut them out by hand and drew on them, hand-painted them. They are really neat!"
Smith said the feedback she's received on the addition to the Christmas display has been "great."
"So I was just thinking this is just going to hit the younger generation ... the kids, this is what they're into, so I thought they are going to be all impressed with it and everything and excited," Smith said, "but it has not just been the little ones. I also have a lot of the older generation really commenting on it and I think probably more so than even the younger ones, so it has been something for everybody and that has been great."
Smith said she remembers watching Disney's "101 Dalmatians" when she was a kid, and she thinks "it carries on; like I think it will always be around and it brings back memories for the old and the young and kind of connects through times."
Smith, who went to school in Helena, said she hopes everybody comes out and see her dalmatians as well as all of the other Christmas displays featured in Foothills Lane of Lights.
"I would like to see it continue to grow," she said, "and we are already talking about ideas to pull together for next year, so that is kind of exciting."
When she was growing up, Smith said she was always into art, but was told "art won't get you anywhere. To me, it does. It does give me a satisfaction, an accomplishment. It appeals to everybody, and that kind of still sticks with me, just those conversations we have had in the past and then seeing some of my other work."
She said concerning her other artwork that "I would kind of like to venture that way eventually, more focused on my painting, because I do Christmas ornaments and dishes. I do wood door hangers, just a whole array of stuff, and so it has paid off to do a little bit of art on the side and just having everybody to enjoy it."
Smith said some of her students and students from other classrooms in Beebe have already gone to Bald Knob to see her display and even students from previous years have made the trip. "That has been great," she said. "I have got some messages from them."
Suviaz said other new things for visitors to see at the Foothills Lane of Lights on Pinewood Drive across the street from Harps Food Store include a large snowman.
"It is all the way down on the lefthand side as you go down," Suviaz said. "There's a gentleman that I know really well that had lost his wife and said the snowman was her favorite, so he made a donation to the lights and we put up a sign for her, so I ordered that big snowman in memory of her. It is nice."
She said visitors also "will notice the state of Arkansas [light display]; the star is right where Bald Knob is, that is new. We try to add from four to six new displays every year."
Suviaz is generally out at the Foothills Lane of Lights with hot chocolate that she makes to "make sure it's full and all that."
"The lights will stay on until after Christmas," she said. "I haven't really decided what day we're going to turn them off. They turn on at dark, dusk, whatever time that is ... 5 o'clock right now. Sometimes they stay on all night and sometimes they are turned off about midnight."
In addition to hot chocolate, Suviaz said she has handed out more than 400 toys and more have had to be purchased for the Saturday night giveaway she does. "Every child that goes through there gets a toy. It starts at 6 o'clock and goes until 9 o'clock. This will be our last Saturday giving out the toys."
