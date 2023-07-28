A car-theft “syndicate” hit Beebe and Ward earlier this week, stealing a few vehicles and breaking into several others. Kias, which were the subject of a TikTok challenge that showed how to steal them, reportedly were targeted.
According to the Beebe Police Department, homeowners in the Windwood subdivision provided videos showing six to eight young males believed to be involved in the break-ins and theft of one vehicle in the city. In a Facebook post, Beebe police said, “We suspect they came from North Little Rock. If you observed anyone walked around between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, you are being asked to contact Detective Caleb Crump or Detective Rob Ruble at (501) 882-3365.”
Those with security cameras in the neighborhood also were asked to review the footage and contact detectives if they have information that may help with the case.
Daily Citizen Community Editor Wendy Jones and her husband, William, were the victims of the car theft in the city.
“I woke up Tuesday morning and I was checking Facebook and we have a neighborhood Facebook page,” Jones said. “Somebody on there said that there had been some vehicle break-ins, a bunch of them, so I got ready for work and when I walked outside, I noticed that one of my vehicles was missing, my red Kia. There was no glass on the ground or anything.”
She said she called the Beebe Police Department “and they pretty much drove down the road because they were already on the street with somebody else, investigating their car that had been broken into. And as we were standing outside, we looked to our left and one of our neighbors was outside in front of her car that had been broken into.”
She said Officer Mark Looney took the report and said those involved in the break-ins had targeted Kias and to his knowledge all the reports that they had received up to that moment had all been on Kias.
“Obviously there was at least one theft, which was mine, and I heard there were a bunch of busted windows and cars with damage where someone attempted to steal them,” she said.
Kias made between 2011-21, along with 2015-21 Hyundais, have been targeted for theft, according to media accounts, because they lack an engine immobilizer, which keeps the engine from starting without a paired key. Thieves get into the steering column, insert a USB-A cable plug into a matching knob and turn the plug to start the vehicle. The theft rate for vehicles without immobilizers from 2015-19 was more than twice as high as the rate for those with them.
Earlier this year, Kia and Hyundai, which is facing a class action lawsuit, began rolling out software updates for more than eight million vehicles that could be stolen by using a USB-A cable. The phased rollouts make it where a key is required in the ignition switch for the engine to start and where no-key alarms sound for a minute instead of 30 seconds. Both automakers also have offered free steering wheel locks to those affected. Information on the updates is available at 800-333-4542 for Kia and 800-633-5151 for Hyundai.
A TikTok trend called the “Kia Challenge” brought attention to the ease of theft of the vehicles. The method was shown along with those using it celebrating joy rides and thefts in the vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this year, there had been at least 14 crashes and eight deaths associated with the challenge.
Asked if the theft of her vehicle may have been a YouTube or TikTok challenge, Jones said, “I mean, that’s what I had heard after. I never heard of this before. The officer said that they were pretty sure it was a group of guys – a syndicate, I think he called it – out of Little Rock but he also mentioned that it very well could be a part of this ‘Kia Boys’ thing, which I didn’t know about until now. It is where they show you how to steal a Kia by popping off the ignition and then using a USB cord.”
Jones said she was contacted Wednesday morning by Beebe police to tell her that her vehicle had been found, “that it was down at a tow yard down in North Little Rock.”
“When I called the tow place, they said, ‘Come get your car,’ and when I went down there, they told me there had been an arrest, that someone was found in my vehicle or driving the vehicle on or near Magnolia Street in North Little Rock and apparently they had been arrested.”
A North Little Rock Police Department incident report showed that a 15-year-old male was arrested and preliminarily charged with theft by receiving.
Jones said she is waiting to learn more when her insurance claim is completed, but said repairing it is expected to cost her and her husband around $500 because of the deductible.
She said there was a bunch of undercarriage damage so it looks like the thieves took it for a ride.
“They ripped up the ignition obviously,” she said. “... They tore up the ignition and then plugged the side that would go into a phone and put it into the ignition, and you just crank it and it turns the car on.”
Jones said the fact that this happened right in front of her house “is a bit unsettling.”
“The idea of a group of people canvassing your neighborhood and breaking into vehicles and then taking yours is scary,” she said. “It [the car] was either unlocked – which we are fairly certain it was not unlocked, because we had both keys and we make it a habit of locking our vehicles, – but the officer did mention that it’s very easy to pop a lock with no damage to the vehicle and then gain access and pop the pieces off.
“My neighbor out front that also had her Kia broken into, it appeared they also just popped the lock; they didn’t smash the window. Now, I heard some had their windows smashed for whatever reason. Maybe they couldn’t pop the locks but on hers, they did rip the ignition up but apparently they couldn’t get it started. Thankfully, ours did start at the tow shop.”
Capt. Steve Hall of the Beebe Police Department, said “this is the first time” the department has dealt with the Kia-targeted thefts. “We didn’t have any knowledge of this before.”
However, he said vehicle break-ins are not “uncommon. Two or three times a year, or four, they will go car jumping, where they just go cordorial. They come in from an area outside of our town.”
Hall said the department didn’t know the exact number of vehicles involved in the Tuesday spree because “a lot of people don’t file a report if nothing is missing out of their car. I think we had like eight vehicles that were gotten into and one stolen.”
Hall said there isn’t really much more the department can do at this point.
“They arrested someone in the vehicle down in North Little Rock and I guess that same night, there had been two stolen out of Ward and I believe they arrested three or four on that one,” he said.
