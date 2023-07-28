A car-theft “syndicate” hit Beebe and Ward earlier this week, stealing a few vehicles and breaking into several others. Kias, which were the subject of a TikTok challenge that showed how to steal them, reportedly were targeted.

According to the Beebe Police Department, homeowners in the Windwood subdivision provided videos showing six to eight young males believed to be involved in the break-ins and theft of one vehicle in the city. In a Facebook post, Beebe police said, “We suspect they came from North Little Rock. If you observed anyone walked around between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, you are being asked to contact Detective Caleb Crump or Detective Rob Ruble at (501) 882-3365.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.