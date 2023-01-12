Routers for Wi-Fi on Beebe's buses were installed during the Christmas break, according to one of the two students credited as being responsible for the wireless project.
Lefford said the routers for the wifi were installed during Christmas break. “Now we have wifi for all of our students,” said Beebe High School sophomore Jordyn Lefford, 16.
Lefford and junior Ethan Waters, 17, were honored at a "Wireless Bus Wi-Fi Kickoff" held by the Beebe School District on Thursday. Lefford said she and Waters, both student-athletes, are part of the EAST (environmental and spatial technology) program at the high school.
“During COVID, all of our work was online so it was really hard to do our work and one morning, I came into our EAST classroom and presented the idea to Ethan and he thought it was a great idea so we began to research Premier Wireless," a company based in Houston that had developed ConnectED Bus, Lefford said. "We talked to [company President and CEO] Ms. [Lea] Bogle and she was really supportive. We asked her all the questions we need the answers to.”
Next, Lefford said she and Waters contacted the district’s head of transportation, Vaudie McAfee, and found out that Beebe had 47 bus routes. They also asked him about how long the routes were and also looked into how much it would cost to add Wi-Fi “because we realized that 25% of our school district didn’t have Wi-Fi at home,” Lefford said.
Waters said he and Lefford took their project proposal to Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Embrey and “they absolutely loved the idea, and Ms. Lea Bogle signed the grant and helped us get everything done.”
“The grant was $97,000 for our school district and we are so thankful," Lefford said.
EAST advisor/teacher Joy Sites said that “the students came to me as a bus driver myself with the Wi-Fi on the buses. When they presented the idea to me, I thought it was awesome because I figured it would cut down on the discipline on the bus and with as many hours — my route is over an hour long and with time that students spend on the bus, it could be time spent getting schoolwork done. So I told them just to go forward and research it snd see what you can figure out.
"They did an awesome job, and they did this all through COVID. It was a three year process. I’m very, very proud of these students and very thankful for Ms. Bogle and Premier Wireless for helping us with this."
Bogle, who flew in from Houston, said she was "so proud" of the two students as well.
“I have been in business 30 years. I have done amazing work with amazing people. You two stand out above all the rest," Bogle said. "There is no school that I am more excited to have Wi-Fi on buses than yours. I am going to award you both a $5,000 scholarship. You represent our future. You thought not only of yourselves but you saw a problem and you found a solution."
Lefford and Waters agreed that the scholarship money they received was “a big shock, a really big shock. I was trying not to drop my jaw on camera, but it’s great!”
Bogle said she had been asked a question through an online chat, "and I would respond and then a week later, I got another question and I would respond and this went on for five or six weeks. Finally, I said, ‘Can we get together and have a meeting?’ And when I got on that Zoom meeting, I was shocked that I was talking to two freshmen. Never in any of the conversation that I had with them via chat did I think I was talking to kids. You all represented Beebe so well. You represented yourself so well, and I am so proud of you all.”
She said Beebe is the first school district in Arkansas to get her company's system. Bogle said having Wi-Fi on the buses “is so huge. We know that we need extended learning time, and extended learning time is about a lot of things. It’s about being able to do your schoolwork but it’s also about being a natural googler. Even if the kids are looking up other things like ‘what’s happening Friday night for football? ... we need internet access on school buses across our country.”
She commended Nail and the district for letting the project "go forward.”
According to Bogle, the $97,000 the students were able to get for the district is through the Federal Communications Commission's Emergency Connectivity Fund, “a $7.1 billion fund that these kids brought into Beebe to find the funding.”
Bogle said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, the has proposed that E-rate, the common name used for schools and libraries program of the Universal Service Fund, pick up the funding for bus Wi-Fi for the years to come, but "it has not passed yet. This is the most cost-effective way to provide off-campus connectivity for our kids.”
Nail told The Daily Citizen that the three-year process for the students and their teach took “so much great perseverance, you know. That was awesome.”
Waters said that since he plays football and Lefford plays softball and is a trainer for the football team, there are many nights when they get home late and they both figured that Wi-Fi on the buses would help out students and more athletes. Lefford said lots of time is spent on the buses and doing homework is really important because “it gets your grade up, and I’m an AP [advanced placement] student so it’s really hard for me to do my homework especially when I didn’t have connectivity. but now I do so it’s really great.”
Lefford said she and Waters found Premier Wireless when they looked up Wi-Fi on school buses to see if anyone had ever had it and actually called a few school districts. “The first one we clicked on was Premier Wireless and Ethan and I were just sitting there and we were like, ‘We need to contact this place because it seems pretty cool after looking into it.’"
She said when they made contact with Bogle, "it was really exciting. We talked to her for a really long time. We actually didn’t know she was the CEO until two days ago. so that was pretty cool learning that.”
Lefford and Waters conducted a survey of their peers about the idea for the project “and it went really well, so we knew that getting this would be really rewarding for our students, not only for us.”
The district said internet connectivity on the buses also improves safety because the district will have real-time visibility of the cameras on the buses, “which is critical if there is an emergency on a bus. Additionally, this system includes GPS, enabling the district to locate a bus when it is on the road.”
