Wi-Fi on buses for Beebe School District

Beebe School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail, 10th-grader Jordyn Lefford, 11th-grader Ethan Waters, EAST advisor/teacher Joy Sites and Premier Wireless President and CEO Lee Bogle gather in the bus parking lot Thursday before an event honoring the students for their efforts to get Wi-Fi on the district's buses.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Routers for Wi-Fi on Beebe's buses were installed during the Christmas break, according to one of the two students credited as being responsible for the wireless project.

Lefford said the routers for the wifi were installed during Christmas break. “Now we have wifi for all of our students,” said Beebe High School sophomore Jordyn Lefford, 16.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.