The city of Beebe has started the search process for a new Parks and Recreation director following the announcement that Lynn Hatcher will be retiring sometime in 2022.
Hatcher has held the position for 10 years, according to Mayor Mike Robertson. He told the Beebe City Council at last month's meeting that he would be retiring. His last day has not been determined yet.
“Lynn’s desire was to bring someone on and share all the information that is documented within the city as far as everything from concession to pools to fields to different parks to different contacts and coaches and everything that has been placed in his area that he has knowledge of," Robertson said. "He wanted to share that with everyone but at the same time, I think Lynn wanted a new person to build the program for 2022 and start the program with their agenda and he just assists them up to a certain date. And he was planning his retirement for up to a couple of years now, so he had planned for this retirement date. It is not something that is a surprise.”
Asked what the city is looking for in its next director, Robertson said "I think we’re looking for more of a candidate who is personable with people and can work socially with people and the council and that has been trained and qualified and has some experience in parks and recreation."
He said the next director should have "knowledge of all the different types of play, whether it be Cal Ripken [Jr.] or whatever type of ball experience in softball, experience in every aspect, in fields, experienced in swimming pools and what is most popular in all the different types of sports."
"I think we are looking for a very well-rounded person that is also looking for a job that is stable and a job where they can have a future and build a future for the city also," Robertson said. "They do need to have experience. It can’t just be someone who walks in off the street and says, ‘I want to do parks and rec.’ I think they need to be a qualified person with enough experience of all the different types of ranges of play and athletic abilities and can build a program well into the future.”
The mayor said he believed that Hatcher "had the qualifications."
"Lynn owned Arkansas Baseball Clinic for over 20 years and built baseball programs and baseball teams and served the city very well," Robertson said. "I think he is probably the longest-serving parks director that the city has had.
"At the same time, you know, the times that we are experiencing now, every night when you play a baseball game. there’s a winner and loser and somebody walks away unhappy, and that’s something a park director has to be able to deal with and ... with different personalities, and that’s going to be required to face each day.”
Robertson said no closing date has been set for taking applications for the position, but interviews are likely to begin the first part of January. “I think the candidate could come from anywhere, be it inside the city or outside the city," he said.
At Monday night’s council meeting, Councilwoman Shannon Woods asked about the pay for the position.
“I know the salary is going to be contingent on experience. Do we have like a range?” she asked. Robertson said, “I would say somewhere between 40 and 45 [thousand per year]. We do have that posted and we’ll just take the applications and then come first of the year, we’ll start communicating and see if can get something everybody can agree on what we need to do.”
For more information on the position, go to the city of Beebe’s Facebook page or to the city’s website at beebeark.org/employment-opportunities.
