Beebe officials agreed this week to sign a letter of intent to add 40 acres of land off West Mississippi Street for future Beebe Parks and Recreation development.
The Beebe City Council voted to sign the letter at a special meeting Monday night to purchase the property, which adjoins the Beebe Community Pond, for $425,000. However, the purchase is contingent on selling 62 acres of property that the city says has been undeveloped for more than 30 years.
The Beebe Industrial Development Commission property faces on South Fir Street across the road from Oakley’s Feed Store and runs to South Cherry Street. According to Beebe Code Enforcement, there is a parcel in the northwest part of the property that does not belong to the city.
Councilman Tracy Lightfoot said he thinks the city should get an estimate on the cost of clearing the West Mississippi Street land so it will have a full idea of what it has in this property. He mentioned that in photos of the property he was seeing a lot of water and that was kind of making him uneasy and he wondered if the land would be suitable to play baseball on.
Councilman Nathan Lindsey said he looked at the property in relation to the current ballfields and all of the current ballfields are lower than the property. “You’re looking at property that has never been developed or slicked off or nothing so you’re going to have some standing water,” he said.
A group of landowners in attendance told Mayor Mike Robertson that the price of the property was for the land “uncleared.” They said they were not trying to make money off the city but to see the property used to help the kids in the community.
The group said it had contacted Cabot about anywhere from 20- to 160-team tournaments it has weekly. The group said the city of Cabot has told it that these tournaments generate $65 per player per day, so if done right, the land could make money for the city.
Councilman Jacob McCormick said that 75 percent of Cabot Parks and Recreation pays for itself. “We’re not there yet but that would be awesome to get there in a situation where it’s not costing taxpayers as much.”
One of the property owners, Shane Reed, whose two sons take part in the Beebe youth baseball program said that during a weekend tournament in Cabot typically with no hotel stays the income generation will be about $70,000. “If you have a hotel available, it’s going to be closer to $110,000 to $120,000 in revenue,” Reed said.
Lindsey said, “I think the money is there, we should pull the trigger.”
Councilman Matt Dugger said he doesn’t think the owners of the property are trying to do the city wrong. He made the motion for the city to sign the letter of intent with the addition that it would be contingent on the city selling the BIDC property.
Lightfoot asked the landowners if they were good on waiting to see if the BIDC property sells. They said they were oK with that. The city is holding an auction to sell the BIDC property in an auction at City Hall on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. The minimum starting bid is $9,500 per acre.
The BIDC land has been cleared to pasture and has sewer that runs the width of property and waterlines that run parallel to South Fir and South Cherry. A full description of the property may be picked up at City Hall, 321 N. Elm St. All zoning requests will be considered. The city said the property offers potential for 200 additional homes, with them bringing tax revenue into the city.
