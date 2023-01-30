The city of Beebe is on target to make a splash at its ballpark with help from a $250,000 parks grant it is receiving from the Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation.
The matching grant will be used to build a splash pad at the John Douglas Sports Complex at 1 Ballpark Drive. The city will be responsible for paying the other $250,000t.
"A splash pad is something that people had mentioned that they were interested in and there had been some talk of for a few years," Assistant City Clerk-Treasurer Harley Spears told The Daily Citizen. She said the city heard a lot about the fact that some nearby cities already have splash pads.
As part of applying for the grant, Spears said the city had to hold community outreach meetings. Those who attend would sign in and were able to make other suggestions too.
"With that, if there are areas that need improvement or something that's not really being used or functional anymore, if you can revitalize that space, you get points toward your grant," she said. "So we tried to do that with our old batting cage area and then we had some other things that we could improve on too at our pond.
"So like at our playground at the community pond, there were a few things we could do to make that fully handicapped accessible and we got points for improving that, and then there were some things like the slide got broke at the ballpark so one of the points we got was [for] repairing or replacing that slide. So there were some small things that we could do at other parks or properties that we had to kind of get like credit for this grant and they will be improved with this splash pad."
The splash pad will be located "with our pool and it will be a fenced-in area. When you go the the pool, there is a small fee — it's like $3 or $4 per person and that's for the whole day," Spears said. "You can go have lunch or whatever and come back, so that will be part of that so you can go to the pool or the splash pad, and we'll have lifeguards there, too."
As far as the timetable for getting the splash pad up and running, Spears said it won't be this swim season but probably next. The city will be working with engineers and having a project management workshop with Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation, she said, but that has not been scheduled yet.
"I think it's really exciting that we're revamping an area that's been a hot topic for a lot of people," Spears said. She said there have been comments like, "where the batting cages were is now unsightly" and "it's been like a very underused eyesore basically for years."
"So now that is something that is going to be a fun, happy place for people to go and enjoy time with their families," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.