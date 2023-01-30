The city of Beebe is on target to make a splash at its ballpark with help from a $250,000 parks grant it is receiving from the Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation.

The matching grant will be used to build a splash pad at the John Douglas Sports Complex at 1 Ballpark Drive. The city will be responsible for paying the other $250,000t.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.