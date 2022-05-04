A Beebe man who was reportedly shot twice Tuesday night was released from Unity Health-White County Medical Center on Wednesday morning, according to the Beebe Police Department.
Capt. Barron Dickson said the victim, identified as Corey Cates, was shot at five times near Nipper Street’s junction with North Main Street while driving a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. One of the bullets hit the victim in the hand, while the other area hit may have been his shoulder. No suspect has been arrested yet, Dickson said.
“Based on the witness statements we have, before the shooting, the suspect called out the victim’s name, so it was somebody that knew him, we believe,” Dickson said. “We don’t believe it was a random attack or that anybody else is in danger.
“Based on the history of the victim, he’s been involved in some recent drug activity and has been arrested for what he classified as trafficking in Saline County last month, in April, and he was released on bond from that.”
Saline County Sheriff’s Office records show that Cates was booked on multiple drug-related charges April 9 and released April 13.
Dickson said K-9 Officer Sheldon Bull and his K-9, Rudy, “conducted a track from the incident location and during the course of the track, K-9 Rudy located the firearm.”
He said if anyone with information about the shooting can call (501) 882-3365.
“We do not believe this to be a random attack, rather someone he has had interactions with in the past,” Dickson said. “It’s not something that’s random. This guy’s involved in drug sales.”
