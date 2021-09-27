A 17-year-old Beebe High School senior took “the extra step” in showing how to overcome stuttering, winning the Arkansas Future Farmers of America state prepared public speaking contest earlier this year at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Shayde Harris, the school’s FFA president, attended last week’s Beebe School Board meeting and delivered his winning speech. He won the sub-area and district before advancing to the state contest last April.
Harris said Zeb Prothro, an assistant principal at the junior high now, was a motivating force for him, pushing him “to do more and do the extra step. He always pushed me to do better and he knew my potential when I didn’t and he took time out of his day to make sure I did the best I could. And I saw the effort he was putting into it, so I realized I must have something there.”
Harris said he started getting therapy for stuttering when he was in the second grade. “I went to UCA [the University of Central Arkansas in Conway], the college, for their speech therapy clinic and I did work there through the summers through third, fourth and fifth grade, I think, and then I went back to the school during the school year.”
“That therapy works to an extent, but it’s more of a mental thing,” he said. “Once you can mentally overcome it, you can begin to make actual progress. It really didn’t get better-better until about high school, and maybe that was just how it naturally happened or maybe it was my social surroundings and all that.
“At the point of my speech, it was almost I had to give the speech so I figured I may as well give it good.”
Harris said there are about 100 students active in FFA at Beebe. In his speech, he said the organization strives to incorporate those from all walks of life. He said he recently realized how inclusive the livestock showing world actually is.
“This past year at the Arkansas State Fair, I went in with a FFA member with Downs syndrome showing,” he said. “This single member had a whole village of people from his FFA chapter in his corner, helping him get ready, cheering him on while he was in the ring and congratulating him on his success.”
Harris said when he walked into Beebe High School on his first day of his freshman year, he had “the mind-set that we would never truly fit in because I didn’t talk.”
“My ag teacher, Mr. Prothro, saw something in me,” he said. “I was met with patience and constant encouragement. He put me into as many public speaking positions as he possibly could and never once mentioned my stuttering.:
Harris said members who are hearing impaired also are welcomed with open arms into FFA, just as he was. “No matter race, ability or background, FFA promotes premiere leadership, personal growth and career success for all.”
For any young person struggling with stuttering now, he said, “I would just tell them to not let it get them down because it is not as bad as one would think who is doing the stuttering. People don’t notice as much as you assume they would and there isn’t as much you can’t do as you would assume.”
Rodeo is one of the things Harris has been doing “since I was 4, and my parents have their whole lives as well. I have been a member of the Arkansas High School and Junior High Rodeo Association since sixth grade and am a six-time national qualified in those associations.” He said he has won “multiple state championships.”
As far as what he will do after graduating from Beebe, Harris said “that changes by the week I feel like, but I feel like what I have settled on is that I have always wanted to be a vet. The plan now is to get a degree in biological engineering.”
“Oklahoma State has a great biosystems engineering programming and I would want to do that because it is a good, pre-med, pre-vet, pre-law course,” he said, “and after that I would go to vet school. I would like to specialize in equine surgery and do orthopedic work on horses and stuff. Wherever work takes me. It depends on whatever level of veterinarian I am. I feel like the demand for the surgeons might be be better in Texas or Oklahoma. It really depends on where I could get a job.”
Beebe School Board President Clay Goff told Harris after his speech that it was especially meaningful for him because he too struggled with a speech impediment his entire life and did not let that him keep him from pursuing his goals and opportunities in life.
