Beebe facilitator recognized by Virtual Arkansas

Virtual Arkansas Director John Ashworth (left) attended the Beebe School Board meeting Monday night to honor Marie Ballinger as Facilitator of the Year for the 2022-23 school year. Next to Ballinger is School Board Vice President Bennie Brock Jr. and high school Principal Mark Bivens.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen

A Beebe School District employee has been recognized as Facilitator of the Year for Virtual Arkansas.

John Ashworth, director of Virtual Arkansas, which offers supplemental online programs to the state’s school districts, honored Marie Ballinger with the award for the 2022-23 school year at Monday’s Beebe School Board meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.