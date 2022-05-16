It took a week longer than expected for the verdict to be issued, but a special appointed judge has found a Beebe School District administrator and her husband guilty of violating the city's social hosting ordinance.
According to the letter to attorneys for both sides, Judge Chaney Taylor sentenced Brandy and Mickey Dillin to pay $550 in fines and costs within 30 days of the May 16 letter. They also have 30 days to appeal to White County Circuit Court. The trial was concluded April 25.
Taylor wrote in the letter that "the court finds the city of Beebe has met its burden in proving defendants violated the aforementioned Beebe City Ordinance No. 2015-08[host/permit a gathering where minors consume alcohol]," which is a misdemeanor. However, he wrote that "the court finds that the city of Beebe has not met its burden in proving defendants violated" the social hosting state statute, Arkansas Code Annotated 3-3-219.
Chris O'Neill, one of the two attorneys representing the city in the White County District Court-Beebe Division, said Taylor is expected to issue "a more formal order probably tomorrow [Tuesday], but the ruling on it was, he found them guilty of the ordinance violation, both Mickey and Brandy, and he found them not guilty on the statutory social hosting."
Brandy Dillin, the school district's special programs director, and Mickey Dillin were arrested and charged in the four-year-old case in May 2018 based on a alleged May 11 graduation party at their residence that reportedly included underage drinking and marijuana use by teenagers. In addition to the class C misdemeanors, they also had been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but that charge was dismissed. Charges against their son, Brandon Dillin, also were nolle prossed because of speedy trial requirements.
O'Neill said the reason the Dillins were found guilty of violating the city's ordinance and not the state statute is because the ordinance places a duty on adults at a residence to know what's going on there while the statute says they have to knowingly host the gathering or party.
"The difference is between whether they should have known what was going on on the property versus did they actually know, so that is the distinction between the two," O'Neill said.
More on this story will appear in Thursday's edition of The Daily Citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.