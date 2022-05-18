It took a week longer than expected for the verdict to be issued, but a special appointed judge has found a Beebe School District administrator and her husband guilty of violating the city’s social hosting ordinance.
Retired Independence County District Judge Chaney Taylor sentenced Brandy and Mickey Dillin to pay $550 in fines and costs within 30 days of the May 16 letter sent to both attorneys or appeal to White County Circuit Court. The trial was concluded April 25.
The Dillins’ attorney, Tony Walker of Little rock, said Tuesday that a notice of appeal already has been filed.
Taylor wrote that “the court finds the city of Beebe has met its burden in proving defendants violated the aforementioned Beebe City Ordinance No. 2015-08 [host/permit a gathering where minors consume alcohol],” which is a misdemeanor. However, he wrote that “the court finds that the city of Beebe has not met its burden in proving defendants violated” the social hosting state statute, Arkansas Code Annotated 3-3-219.
Brandy Dillin, the school district’s special programs director, and Mickey Dillin were arrested and charged in the four-year-old case in May 2018 based on a alleged May 11 graduation party at their residence that reportedly included underage drinking and marijuana use by teenagers. In addition to the class C misdemeanors, they also had been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but that charge was dismissed. Charges against their son, Brandon Dillin, also were nolle prossed because of speedy trial requirements.
Beebe City Attorney Chris O’Neill, one of the two attorneys representing the city in the White County District Court-Beebe Division case, said the reason the Dillins were found guilty of violating the city’s ordinance and not the state statute is because the ordinance places a duty on adults at a residence to know what’s going on there while the statute says they have to knowingly host the gathering or party.
“The difference is between whether they should have known what was going on on the property versus did they actually know, so that is the distinction between the two,” O’Neill said.
Beebe Prosecuting Attorney Randy Grice said, “We are just happy that we got the conviction on the violation of the ordinance and that we hope that his will deter people from allowing this to happen in the future.”
The case against the Dillins was based on juveniles who said they were at the party consuming alcohol and drugs and that the Dillins were at the residence at the time and had knowledge of what was going on, as well as a Snapchat video that showed, according to then-Beebe Police Department Misty Goss, “juveniles at the party consuming alcohol and marijuana.”
In confirming that “we are definitely appealing,” Walker said, “We don’t understand how the judge could have decided that there was evidence to convict them of the city ordinance, which provided no knowledge and there were other adults in the room.”
“They didn’t charge them and I guess the way I read the rule, there was no evidence that Mickey was even there, so had he been out at the time or conceivably if someone broke into their house under age and fixed themselves a cocktail, they’d be on the hook. Clearly the kids confessed to it, to breaking the law; they didn’t do anything to them.”
White County District Court-Beebe Division confirmed that paperwork for the Dillins’ appeal was being picked up and brought to Searcy on Wednesday.
Walker said he also was going to follow up on a contempt-of-court order that he said the judge ordered for “the young man who was the basis of the judge’s decision to convict with the civilian ordinance. He didn’t even bother to show up” on the last day of the trial.
Although she has been convicted, Brandy Dillin’s job with the Beebe School District does not appear to be in jeopardy. Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said Tuesday that “the district is aware an administrator was recently found in violation of a city ordinance stemming from a 2018 incident. It is our understanding the finding can be appealed, but in any event, such a violation would not preclude employment from the district.”
Dillin was transitioning from Beebe Middle School principal to full-time special programs director when she was arrested. She was then placed on paid administrative leave by then-Superintendent Belinda Shook.
Dillin was reinstated in June 2020 by Nail after reportedly having been paid $209,002.76 in salary and benefits while on leave. During her time away, Dillin also graduated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in December 2019 with her doctorate degree.
