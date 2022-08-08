It took just a minute and half to take the “bad guy down” during a Beebe School District active shooter drill Friday, according to Beebe Police Department Lt. Brian Duke.
“We picked one building and we didn’t reveal what building it was going to be or anything to the officers or the school staff,” Duke said. “The school had sent out an email to everyone, districtwide that there was going to be a drill.”
He said the drill started at 10 a.m. “and we ran three different scenarios with our new SROs [school resource officers] and then ran through all the buildings, not doing the actual shooter stuff through all the buildings but familiarization with all the buildings and everything.”
The district now has four SROs who work for the city and one who works for the White County Sheriff’s Office, after the Beebe School Board approved adding three more at its July meeting.
“They were all there today,” Duke said. “[Superintendent] Dr. [Chris] Nail was there. The safety director was there. One of our City Council members who is also a police officer here and works full time for the school was there.”
Duke said the state requires the district to hold one of these drills each year “but we’re going to do it a lot more. I know the school is looking into doing the actual classroom part of it with the staff – what to look for, how to act – that’s in the near future.”
Because some of the SROs are new, Duke said the drill help to get them familiar with the buildings and how to act during an intense situation. He said the regular street patrol officers also came in to back them up.
“I will say this,” Duke said. “Our first scenario from start to finish was a minute and a half where the bad guy was down. The SRO yelled it and then other SROs responded to assist, they had the bad guy down in a minute and a half, which is what you want.”
Nail said he felt “today was a really great thing for our local police department. They got familiar with the building they were in today. They had their full group there and ran the simulation several times for active shooter at different locations.”
He said response time is something that has been stressed in School Board meetings.
“I appreciate the police department taking time out of their schedule to make it happen,” Nail said.
The School Board meets again in the administration building at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. Nail said he will be giving one more safety update.
“We have our SROs hired for every building. Also, the state has announced a $50 million grant program, so we have our supplies that we’re going to ask for,” Nail said. “Hopefully, we will get some more grant money through the state to do some more physical-type stuff, bollards [concrete barriers to keep cars from running into buildings] and shades for the doors and that type of stuff.”
