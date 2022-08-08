It took just a minute and half to take the “bad guy down” during a Beebe School District active shooter drill Friday, according to Beebe Police Department Lt. Brian Duke.

“We picked one building and we didn’t reveal what building it was going to be or anything to the officers or the school staff,” Duke said. “The school had sent out an email to everyone, districtwide that there was going to be a drill.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.