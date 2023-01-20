The facilities “wish list” for the Beebe School District includes a new track, new field house and a junior high safe room, according to Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail. However, he acknowledged that just because a project is on the list does not mean that it will be done by the district.

“We have a blessing and a curse in Beebe,” Nail told the Beebe School Board last week. “We have lots of beautiful land around us that we own, which is great, and we have lots of square footage. You get paid from the state to build new buildings by showing you need more square footage, so right now we won’t qualify for what’s called partnership money to build a new building.”

