The facilities “wish list” for the Beebe School District includes a new track, new field house and a junior high safe room, according to Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail. However, he acknowledged that just because a project is on the list does not mean that it will be done by the district.
“We have a blessing and a curse in Beebe,” Nail told the Beebe School Board last week. “We have lots of beautiful land around us that we own, which is great, and we have lots of square footage. You get paid from the state to build new buildings by showing you need more square footage, so right now we won’t qualify for what’s called partnership money to build a new building.”
Nail said the district has to put “anything” it might do in its facilities plan, even though it doesn’t mean the district is going to do the project, before showing the board a presentation on projects that have been discussed in the past. He said other projects could be added but the district needs to get them on the list by next year so that if the Arkansas Department of Education facilities division approves them, the district could go ahead and do them.
The first planned project on the district’s wish list was replacing exterior doors at the Beebe Early Childhood and high school Career and Technology Education building. The funding source was listed as the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund with the estimated cost being $100,000 and the estimated completion date being August.
Nail said the district has about $60,000 in ESSER funds to go toward replacing the doors. Other district funds will be used for the rest if needed, according the district. “As you know they are incredibly expensive, doors are,” he said.
New siding and HVAC for the transportation facility was next on the list. The funding source would be the district and the estimated amount is $150,000. The estimated completion is July 2024.
Replacing the district’s track at its football stadium came in next, with the funding source being the district for $750,000 and the estimated completion date being August 2024. “It’s been there for almost 30 years and has never been replaced, so at some point we’re going to have to look at that,” Nail said.
The district’s field house was mentioned later, along with conversion of the existing field house to “a baseball facility.” Funding would come from the district with an estimated cost of $7,500,000. The estimated completion is listed as August 2025.
Nail brought up a tornado hitting the Jessieville School District earlier this month when discussing the possibility of building a safe room at the junior high.
“What that triggers is FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] funds, and how FEMA works for school districts is that any money that is left over, schools can apply for,” he said, “and so we are going to see if there is any money left over for us to apply for a junior high safe room/PE wrestling gym type of facility.
“However, I want to tell you I was told this today that for a safe room right now, it’s between $500 and $600 per square foot. You can have one child per 5 square feet.”
On his chart, Nail showed the other funding source outside of a FEMA grant would be from the district and the estimated amount is $1,700,000 with an estimated completion of August 2024.
At the high school level, Nail said the district’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps wants to expand its building. The funding would be from the district at an estimated cost of $2,500,000 with the estimated completion being August 2025.
Outdoor classrooms for the elementary, middle and high schools also would be funded by the district. The estimated cost is $255,000 with an estimated completion of August 2025.
The last item on the list was a new rotunda to secure the high school campus. The estimated cost is $1,500,000 and the estimated completion is August 2025.
Nail said although there are a lot of things on the list, if the board wanted to pivot and do something else, it could. “These are just things we have in this plan. We have another year to finalize this.”
All projects are dependent on available district and state facilities funds, he said.
