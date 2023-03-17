The Beebe School District is moving closer to having its own police department and should know more by the end of the school year, after its plan for one is submitted in May.

“We have added a column for the district police and also added the district police chief column for 238 workdays,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rick Duff told the Beebe School Board on Monday.

