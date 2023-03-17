The Beebe School District is moving closer to having its own police department and should know more by the end of the school year, after its plan for one is submitted in May.
“We have added a column for the district police and also added the district police chief column for 238 workdays,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rick Duff told the Beebe School Board on Monday.
In March 2019, the Arkansas Legislature passed a bill to that allows districts to create their own police departments.
This year, the district added three school resource officers to bring its total of five, providing one for each building in an effort to improve school safety, but said that it was eyeing starting its own department. Four officers are paid through a memorandum of understanding with the Beebe Police Department, and one officer is through an MOU with the White County Sheriff’s Office.
“Having our own department will help response time to crises on campus along with our safety communication in the district,” Director of Athletics and Safety Ryan Marshall said. “The district cannot hire any officer until approval from the Arkansas Center for School Safety in conjunction with the CLEST [Commission of Law Enforcement Standards and training].”
Marshall said the district’s police department would be its own entity. “We won’t have anything to do with the police department per say, unless we call for backup. We also will run a reporting system through them or the county. We have not decided which route we go with that.”
Before the district can create its own police department, Marshall said Superintendent “Dr. [Chris] Nail will have to present this to CLEST in May but he has to have board approval before we can ask for permission.”
At that time, Marshall said, “We would come back in May or June and then ask on the personnel side of our officers, and at that time, we are going to recommend Officer [Zach] Rigsby for our chief and then the four other officers and then they would become Beebe School District personnel, but we can’t move forward with that until we have board approval for Dr. Nail to present that in May to CLEST.”
The board approved the request unanimously.
Nail said he also wanted to make the board aware that the School Safety Grant money allocation from the state for the district is $232,150 and all applications must be in by March 31.
Jessica Prothro, assistant director of communications and instructional technology, said, “On Feb. 1st, the Department of Education released updated emergency school safety rules and that included how we are allowed to spend our safety grant funds, and the way it works is that they have given a priority list, 1, 2 and 3 for all these different projects.
“The majority of what we’re requesting to use these funds for is priorities 1 and 2 to make sure we check all those boxes. We were allocated $232,150 based on enrollment and the multiplier that they used.”
Nail said, “We paid for the safety audit. We surveyed our staff so we went through these priorities and we tried to go through there and take both lists and try to cover as much as we can.”
One thing that Nail said that was learned through the staff survey was concerning the doors at the CTE Center and the Early Childhood Building. “Now we are already using a different pot of money for our CTE doors. It has been ordered and taken care of and now the Early Childhood doors.”
The Priority Level 1 project list includes 10 sets of Early Childhood exterior doors, classroom vision panels, interior classroom door lock-approximately 30 doors for $140 each, seven digital radios at $1,000 each and two repeaters.
Priority Level 2 projects included elementary interior cameras that Nail said were already up, cameras in other needed areas and shatter-resistant film at entrances that he said was already in all of the vestibules and bus camera systems.
Priority 3 items were listed as “first aid buckets.” Nail said these were something teachers would have in their classrooms after they go through the first aid training and the stop the bleed training, so they could get the equipment out when needed.
Nail said one thing he and the SROs get calls about is “incidents on buses. So as you can see we got $60,000 for a company to come in and totally redo the cameras on the buses so hopefully we can see those incidents that happen on the bus.”
Prothro said some safety issues the district was working on “not using the grant money” include North Gym lighting, high school CTE doors, elementary doors, new training in 2023-24 for “active assailant, youth mental health and CPR and stop the bleed and the district police force.”
