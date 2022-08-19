Beebe School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail wants to be prepared to be first in line when it comes to asking for the district’s share of $50 million in school safety money allocated by the state.
“We want to be the first one in there with ‘this is what we’re asking for,’” Nail told the Beebe School District earlier this week.
He said he, Safety and Athletic Director Ryan Marshall, Assistant Superintendents Dr. Scott Embrey and Dr. Rick Duff, Assistant Director of Communications and Instructional Technology Jessica Prothro and Maintenance Lead Jean Stark will meet next week about all of the physical things the district wants to do pertaining to security, such as locks and “pull-down shades.” Nail said as soon as the rules are written concerning use of the safety money, and it is released, the district will be ready to go.
The state Legislature created the $50 million grant program last week during a special session to help schools with recommendations from the Arkansas School Safety Commission. Nail said he would keep the school board up to date on all the information focused on safety.
School Board President Jason Smith mentioned the importance of law enforcement have access to all the keys and locks at the schools. He said how the district manages that is probably of primary importance. Nail said Stark said the district will have to replace a lot of the locks and just one of them costs $225.
Nail said the school year is off to a good start with each building having its own school resource officer this year. “I think there is going to be a lot of positivity with this [having the SROs for each building],” he said. “We’re also thankful for our deans of students for any problems that come along. Scott Chism is dean of student for the junior high and Justin Edwards is dean of students for the high school.”
In a past meeting, Nail said the dean of students position is important when it comes to issues such as bullying.
In a couple of weeks, Nail said there will be a survey for the staff on safety and there will be an upcoming school safety audit from an outside vendor that will last for four or five days when the kids are on the campus. The auditors will watch how things are going and take notes.
