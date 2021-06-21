Beebe School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail was given a $22,440 raise last week by the Beebe School Board.
Nail said he asked the board to consider a raise for him because “mine was a little bit out of whack, and they agreed.” He is now set to make $165,000. There will be guaranteed 3 percent increases in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
The board’s decision followed Nail presenting figures from 12 other districts, three of which are paying less than what Nail had been receiving ($142,560).
Cabot was the highest-paying district on the chart, paying its superintendent $236,900. Hot Springs Lakeside’s pay for the position is $223,868; Greenbrier’s $197,894; Searcy’s $185,000; Pine Bluff’s $190,200; Alma’s $187,992; Batesville’s $167,961; Hot Springs’ $165,000; Paragould’s $145,361; Nettleton’s $139,413; White Hall’s $137,000 and Vilonia’s $135,000.
The rationale listed for raises for Beebe’s administrators was:
“Average superintendent salary for comparable schools, based on Average Daily Membership is $168,969;”
“Index has not been changed in over 25 years;”
“Current ranking among comparable schools is low;”
“Reference point for teacher salaries: Cabot and Searcy;”
“Competitive salaries allow us to retain and attract the best administrators.”
“We didn’t change any of the administrators until we got everyone else done first so that was kind of our point for that,” Nail said. “I tried to focus on the 10 schools closest to our ADM and I think if you put my average in it, the average would be like $165,000. If you took my salary out of it, is was like $169,000. I gave the board some good information to make a good decision on it.”
The board also approved increases for other administrators. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Embrey will be making $117,982, up from $112,945.30. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rick Duff will go from making $110,945.30 to $115,982. Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Holly Glover moves from $87,016.40 to $91,005. And Dr. Brandy Dillin, director of special programs, goes from $93,553.40 to $97,967.50.
Director of Human Resources, Legal affairs and Federal Programs Art Bell will be making $86,005. Director of Athletics and Safety Ryan Marshall will be making $88,591.25. Amanda Lewis, assistant director of curriculum for seventh-12th grade, will make $82,729. Assistant Director of Curriculum for K-sixth grade Allison Shuttleworth will make $84,984.18. And Jessica Prothro, assistant director of communications and instructional technology will make $72,983.55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.