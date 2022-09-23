The Beebe School District’s “anonymous reporting app” for issues such as bullying is expected to be ready to “push out” to the community next week, according to Jessica Prothro, assistant director of Communications/Instructional Technology.
Prothro said Monday that the CatapultEMS app is up and running and all of the staff was trained on it last week. This week, drills were being performed at all of the schools and next week, the district wants to reach out to the community “to let them know it’s there.”
“In the meantime,” Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said, “There’s a Google form on the website until that gets pushed out.”
The district’s bullying report for last year included in its annual report to the public showed zero reports in early childhood, three in elementary/pre-kindergarten, 12 in the middle school, six in the junior high and four in the high school for a total of 25 reports.
Ryan Marshall, safety director and athletic director, said the district has “made a lot of changes since then,” including creating the Google form this year. He said any bullying that is reported goes on that form as well as any incident that started the bullying “so it can be identified as bullying.”
Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said that form also keeps a record of any time an incident is called in, so that will be in the numbers next year when looking at accountability. Marshall said he has received a few anonymous tips so far.
The district’s report to the public was presented via PowerPoint in the board room before the meeting. Among other things, it displayed a statewide student achievement chart that showed how Beebe stacked up as far as percentage of students meeting the benchmark (ACT Aspire).
In English, Beebe was 68 percent, while the state was 64 percent. In math, Beebe was at 48 percent and the state was at 39 percent. In reading, Beebe was at 40 percent and the state was 39 percent. In science, Beebe was at 38 percent and the state was at 36 percent.
Looking at the average ACT score (11th grade spring assessment), Beebe was 18.4 in English, while the state was at 17.7. In math, Beebe was at 18, the state was at 17.7. In reading, Beebe was at 19 and the state was at 18.6. In science, Beebe was at 19.2 and the state was at 18.7. Compositewise, Beebe was at 18.9 and the state was at 18.3.
The report explained that school funding is based on the the three-quarter average enrollment from the previous school year. The three-quarter average enrollment for the 2021-22 school year was 3,279. The current active enrollment is 3,296.
Beebe employed 222 teachers in the 2021-22 school year. The pupil-teacher ratio for 2021-22 was 14.77.
Under teacher quality, the report said that the percentage of teachers with a bachelor’s degree is 49 percent; while 47 percent have a master’s and 4 percent have advanced degrees.
A portion of the report also covered scholarship information from the Beebe High School class of 2022. The class had 259 graduates. Those students, according to the report, are attending various universities and vocational schools, including six out of state.
Six students are pursuing apprenticeships and five students went directly into the military. There were 88 students who received the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship, and the class accepted approximately $4,814,789 (in scholarships) over four years. The class also had seven Governor’s Distinguished Scholars who are receiving $40,000 over fours years. The class had seven students who signed to play college sports and four students are receiving choral, theater or band scholarships.
There are 202 students (third-12th-graders) in the district now who are identified as gifted and talented. This makes up 6.18 percent of the school population.
Some of other highlights from the report, which is required by state law, included the opening of the new school-based ARcare Clinic on campus, the newly implemented district-wide Response to Intervention process that led to last year’s special education referrals being cut in half and EAST {Environmental and Spatial Technology) students donating $1,000 worth of canned goods to the Beebe Junior High Food Drive
Also, Amber Gordon was named the district’s Teacher of the Year for the last school year, and Chief Marcus Marsh was named the 2022-23 Classified Employee of the Year.
The district’s most recent audit in the spring was clean, according to the report, and “there were no significant findings.”
