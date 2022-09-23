The Beebe School District’s “anonymous reporting app” for issues such as bullying is expected to be ready to “push out” to the community next week, according to Jessica Prothro, assistant director of Communications/Instructional Technology.

Prothro said Monday that the CatapultEMS app is up and running and all of the staff was trained on it last week. This week, drills were being performed at all of the schools and next week, the district wants to reach out to the community “to let them know it’s there.”

