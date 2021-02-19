The Beebe School District is planning to get back outside this May for its graduation ceremonies, although it won’t hold be able to hold just one ceremony, according to Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail.
Nail informed the Beebe School Board last week that graduation will take place on the football field with two ceremonies set for May 1, unless things change.
“We still can’t do it in one ceremony,” he said. “I know you want to but we can’t right now.”
In case of rain – “a gully washer,” Nail said – the ceremonies will take place in the auditorium and follow COVID-19 safety guideline like the district did with last year’s graduations. The district held three indoor ceremonies in 2020 on one day in July.
Nail said Beebe has 231 seniors this year.
As of now, Nail said, the district has not been cleared to have a prom this school year. He said he has been taking with Chris Ellis, athletic director/safety director, about the idea of having a banquet where the students could get dressed up, be social distanced and still have something nice as a senior class. Curriculum and Instruction Director Holly Glover said typically it takes two weeks to get guidelines for an event.
In other School Board items, contracts were renewed through June 30, 2023 for assistant superintendents Dr. Rick Duff and Dr. Scott Embrey. It also was announced that Mike Tarkington will be retiring from his positions of human resources and district testing coordinator June 30. Art Bell will transfer from junior high principal to director of Human Resources/Legal Affairs/Federal and Categorical Programs, effective July 1.
New contracts were also announced for Tate Benton, senior football defensive coordinator, effective Feb 9; Allison Shuttleworth, K-6 assistant curriculum director, effective July 1; Amanda Lewis, 7-12 assistant curriculum, effective July 1; Stefanie Harris, early childhood/middle school art teacher, effective July 1; Caitlyn Vogt, early childhood assistant principal, effective July 1; and Zeb Prothro, middle school assistant principal, effective July 1.
