U.S regulators expanding the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12 last week has led the Beebe School District to plan a free vaccination clinic for all students in the district 12 years and older for next week, according to Jessica Prothro, communications/instructional coordinator for the district.
“Of course, we jumped out there and offered a clinic to our staff as soon as the vaccine became available for them,” Prothro said, “and we wanted to be sure our students had that same opportunity, so as soon we heard the vaccine was going to be available for 16 and older, we reached out to our local pharmacy, Burrow’s Drug Store, and they have always been great to coordinate with us on those events, so we got that set up.
“And last week the news came out that the Pfizer was available for 12 and older, so we are going to be able to offer it all the way down to sixth grade.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that ages 12-15 are now cleared by the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Arkansas Department of Health’s hotline at 800-985-6030 can be called to get schedules for the vaccines.
For the Beebe School District’s clinic, Prothro said a consent form was sent home to parents this week, asking them to make sure it was turned in by Friday if they wanted their children to receive the vaccine. As of Friday morning, 45 students had signed up for vaccines.
Prothro said the district anticipated that a lot more consent formswould come in by the end of the day Friday. “We are not going to turn them away if they bring in their consent form on Monday.”
The first shot clinic is Tuesday and the second shot clinic for the students will be June 8.
Next Saturday, Arkansas State University-Beebe also will be partnering with Burrows’s Drug Store on a vaccination clinic, but it will be those age 18 or older. The walk-in clinic will be held from 1-3 p.m. in the Owen Center Gymnasium on campus at 1102 W. College St.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered. All those participating must wear a face mask and practice social distancing while they are in line and while they are waiting to be released by the provider after they get their shots. The time frame for participants receiving the vaccine is estimated to be 45 minutes.
Those wanting to participate must fill out a COVID Immunization Consent Form, which will be available after signing in. Particpants are asked to provide their insurance card if they have insurance and their driver’s license.
The vaccine supply for the clinic is limited, so participants are being encouraged to come early. Those participating may enter the north doorway from the Owen Center parking lot and there will be signs posted with directions to the clinic.
If more information is needed, those who wish to participate may call (501) 882-8860 or go to the ASU-Beebe website at www.asub.edu.
In White County, 30.18 percent of those over 16 years of age have been fully vaccinated and another 5.74 percent have been partially vaccinated. The total number of doses administered in the county, according to the Department of Health, is 41,137.
According to a demographics breakdown of those who have been fully vaccinated, the highest percentage in the county has been among those classified as white at 27.70 percent, following by those who are black (21.20 percent), American Indian/Alaskan (6.8 percent) and native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (1.3 percent). Partially vaccinated percentages are black (5 percent), white (4.9 percent), American Indian/Alaskan (2.9 percent) and native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (1 percent).
