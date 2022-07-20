The Beebe School District wants to increase the number of school resource officers on its campuses from two to five, according to Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail.
Nail said the state recommendations concerning law enforcement and security is that “no campus should ever be without an armed presence when staff and children are attending class or a major extracurricular activity.”
He asked the Beebe School Board on Monday to approve a third SRO for the district and said that the city of Beebe “has been gracious enough to pay” for the extra resource officer. He said he also would be asking the board’s permission to hire two more SROs “so that when the school day starts, we have an SRO in a police car sitting at every building.”
“The difference is they [the SROs] are not floating, they are embedded in that building,” he said. “They are law enforcement officers but they are like a teacher. They are building relationships. They are in the hallways.”
Nail said the new SRO, which the board approved, would be added at the middle school, and if the district increases to five it would have one at each campus and one to oversee them.
He said if the Beebe Police Department could not offer more SROs, with the board’s permission the district would just offer them a contract. If the district pays the full cost, it would be $412,500 per year.
Board Vice President Bennie Brock asked if it was the expectation that the SROs would be in the halls of the schools. He said he thinks that is where most of the bullying takes place.
Nail said information that was presented at a safety conference showed that around half of all bullying takes place in the hallways and the next place it takes place is in the cafeteria.
An “excellent point” that Nail said he saw at an anti-bullying presentation was that the presenter said he never sees data maps where incidents happen. He said the presenter said most of the bullying happens in a particular area so the district will track that. Nail said mapping would make it possible to get an SRO to a certain hallway if there was a problem.
Nail also discussed the possibility of the school district having its own police department.
“I’m not saying we aren’t going to go down that road, we just need more time, so we are going to start with the SRO model and we’re going to keep working on this,” he said. “I think we will probably do that eventually but we just can’t get it all done at this moment. The state’s recommendation is if it is financially practical, schools should ideally have at least one SRO for each campus.”
Nail discussed the pros and cons of having a police department. “The pro is that they [the officers] work for the school district. Like every other employee, they work for me and I work for you ... that’s how it works. The con is that right now they are hired on a purchased service, so we pay for 75 percent of their salary and either the city or county pays the other 25 percent, so if we do this we will take on a financial burden.”
Nail said the cost for not just the police officer but for a car, badge, vest and gun is “quite a bit. I think it’s a good idea. I think we should do it, but I just want you to know as a board.”
He said if the district developed a police department, it would have to come up with a salary schedule. That could not be done in three weeks, he said. He also mentioned coming up with “a chain of command.”
Director of School Safety Ryan Marshall said one of his concerns if the district creates its own department is what happens if it gets “overwhelmed.” He said Lt. Brian Duke from the Beebe Police Department told him that all the district does is call the department now and officers are there. Marshall said nothing would change as far as the district’s relationship with the police department, though, “other than we would just have 100 percent control of the officers here and then also financially.”
Marshall said if the district had a police department, the principal could treat the officers as staff members, telling them they have to be in the hallways. Nail said he feels like since the district pays 75 percent of the salaries, the district can give the SROs directives on where they want them and how they want to do things.
Today, the district is expected to have a vendor come in to talk to the administration teams about a safety audit, going through all the areas on strengths and weaknesses. Nail said they would be presenting on active shooter and other things.
“The goal is to add as many layers as possible to keep people or somebody out of the buildings, but you know it starts with a simple thing: lock your doors and keep your kids busy,” Nail said. “It’s an inconvenience but it’s also on administration on not dropping the ball on it. You’ve got to be consistent.”
