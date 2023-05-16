The Beebe School District having its own police department will begin in July, according to Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail.
“I’m super excited,” Nail said after Monday night’s Beebe School Board meeting. “We’ve got five great guys here now and [School Resource] Officer [Zach] Rigsby has a lot of experience with the police force and the military. I feel like he [as the district police chief] will do a very good job. It’s just another investment.”
Rigsby’s contract as chief starts July 3 and the rest of the SROs’ contracts begin July 24. The other SROs are Drew Pannell (junior high) Greg Meharg (middle school), Andrew Napolitano (elementary school) and Jon Cave (kindergarten-first grade).
“I believe I speak on behalf of all of our school resource officers when I say we are thankful and excited to have approval to begin our school district police department,” Rigsby said. ... “We will begin our department with five officers. Combined, we have over 75 years of law enforcement experience with focused training in various aspects of policing.
“The five of us have been in place this school year and have really built a bond with the staff and students that we serve. We were fortunate to begin the ‘22-23 school year with an officer assigned to each building. This was a huge step forward in the safety of our district.”
He said with the district having its own department, “our officers will be able to spend more time on campus and be seconds away in the event an incident occurs. Being employed by the district, we will be able to eliminate policies of outside departments that are not best suited for the school environment; for example, being able to utilize accrued time off when school is not in session.
“We will also be able to focus our training on topics specific to school safety. All of our officers understand that the role of an SRO is not that of a typical ‘street cop.’ We are law enforcement officers, counselors, teachers and role models for the thousands of children we see each day.”
Rigsby said he has been “assigned to the Beebe School District for the past eight years as an SRO, in cooperation with the White County Sheriff’s Office [and] Sheriff [Phillip] Miller was extremely helpful in the planning stages of our new endeavor.”
He said four of the SROs “will all transition from the Beebe Police Department to the school department. It is our goal, and responsibility, to provide all of Badger Nation with the highest level of school-oriented policing and security. We will also strive to maintain positive lasting relationships with all Beebe students, past, present and future.”
Beebe Assistant Police Chief Barron Dickson said the district has been working “diligently to create its police force, which is finally paying off. It has been fascinating to see our school district being a leader in terms of students and faculty safety by being one of the first to create a district police department.”
Dickson said that while the Beebe Police Department will be losing four officers, “these officers will make a great team to protect, mentor, counsel, coach and lead our local youth. We are incredibly proud of the district and are excited for the entire Badger community.”
Nail said he knows that in addition to his district getting approved to have its own police force, Cabot also has been approved to have its own department. Pottsville was the first Arkansas school district to create its own police department in 2019 after legislation went into effect that July.
In another matter, the district discussed random drug testing in grades 7-12 for those participating in any extracurricular activity or purchasing a parking permit. MedCollect is the district’s current carrier for drug testing.
A new agreement continues the contract through the 2023-24 school year. The price per drug test is $16 with no minimum order along with a one-time yearly fee of $100. The cost for laboratory testing of a positive insta-test will be $20.
“The Beebe School District recognizes that drug abuse is a significant health problem for students, detrimentally affecting overall health, behavior, learning ability, reflexes and the total development of each individual,” the district said in a statement. “The district is determined to help students by providing another option for them to say ‘No.’ Drug abuse includes, but is not limited to, the use of illegal drugs, alcohol and the misuse of legal drugs and medications.”
