The Beebe School District having its own police department will begin in July, according to Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail.

“I’m super excited,” Nail said after Monday night’s Beebe School Board meeting. “We’ve got five great guys here now and [School Resource] Officer [Zach] Rigsby has a lot of experience with the police force and the military. I feel like he [as the district police chief] will do a very good job. It’s just another investment.”

