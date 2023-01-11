The Beebe School District has about 10 safety recommendations from the Arkansas School Safety Commission left to address, according to Jessica Prothro, assistant director of communications and instructional technology.
Prothro said the commission was convened by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson back in 2018 and came up with 30 safety recommendations for schools. Then, it reconvened last year after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, “and came up with the new report in the fall with 56 recommendations. Mainly, they added the general category and the cyber security category.”
She said out of the 56 categories, “we hit a lot of the recommendations already,” and as soon as the funding becomes available, under “physical security would be bullet-resistant glass on classroom windows; covers on classroom windows to allow for ‘blind’ spots (some have these already); doors that lock from the inside (some doors but not all are equipped with this); shatter-resistant film at school entrances and physical barriers such as bollards at campus main entrances.”
Focusing on cybersecurity, she mentioned awareness training and having a good plan. She said that is something the district would probably want to look at with the technology staff.
Having a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) “was a new concept for me,” Prothro said. “That is a training where you can have high school students take in a high school class so if an emergency was to occur, those students and their advisor could administer care on site before the emergency personnel got there.”
Under the law enforcement and security category, Prothro said, the commission is saying that it wants alert training to be the standard active assailant training statewide.
Once state safety funding is released, the district will use feedback from the commission, a safety audit that was conducted in the fall and a staff safety survey to make decisions on how to best utilize the available funds, Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said.
“Unfortunately we don’t have any money yet,” Nail said. “They are talking about maybe we will get some excess money this spring.
“Once we know the allocation, how much it is, we go back and we review what the safety survey says and also what our staff has input for it and we kind of take the amount of money we have and we try to address those 10 things that we haven’t got done yet. We are kind of in a waiting pattern, waiting on how much money we will actually be receiving from the state. It’s a pot of $50 million but it’s for every school district in the state so it’s not going to be as much as you think that it will be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.