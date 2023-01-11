The Beebe School District has about 10 safety recommendations from the Arkansas School Safety Commission left to address, according to Jessica Prothro, assistant director of communications and instructional technology.

Prothro said the commission was convened by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson back in 2018 and came up with 30 safety recommendations for schools. Then, it reconvened last year after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, “and came up with the new report in the fall with 56 recommendations. Mainly, they added the general category and the cyber security category.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.