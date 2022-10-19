The Beebe School District is “getting near the end” of using its federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rick Duff.
Duff told the Beebe School Board that the district’s $514,156.90 in ESSER I (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds already had been used and the ESSER II allocation was $2,116,356.21. The district received $4,758,267.78 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, he said, adding that it is required that 20 percent of the ARP funds be spent on addressing “loss of learning.” That amount comes to $951,653.56.
A powerpoint presentation broke down the various projects the ESSER II funds are being used for. Duff said the projects are literacy curriculum, $202,099.76; to held pay for renovation work on the middle school cafeteria, $28,237.80; heating and air conditioning work for the high school main cafeteria and the media center, $499,066; additional employee compensation, $1,050,000; personal protective equipment, $10,000; and asbestos abatement and polish, $326,952.65.
“We’re getting near the end of our funds because we still have over $100,000, I think, left on middle school HVAC [for the gym in McRae]. It is not complete yet; we’re kind of waiting on this,” Duff said.
He said the cost is $40,000-plus “and we have some retainers to pay, so I’m thinking it’s going to be $120,000 to $140,000 remaining, and that will pretty much take care of our ARP ESSER funds.”
