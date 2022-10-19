The Beebe School District is “getting near the end” of using its federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rick Duff.

Duff told the Beebe School Board that the district’s $514,156.90 in ESSER I (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds already had been used and the ESSER II allocation was $2,116,356.21. The district received $4,758,267.78 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, he said, adding that it is required that 20 percent of the ARP funds be spent on addressing “loss of learning.” That amount comes to $951,653.56.

