“Curriculum is important, the buses are important, the most important thing is to keep our kids safe,” Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail told the Beebe School Board last week. “We want to have the best safety protocols set up for August when we come back to school.”
Nail told the board that he has been encouraged to “form a safety committee – law enforcement, fire, city leaders and everybody can come together.” He said the committee, which he hoped to start this week, has 12 positions.
The members he was hoping to have on the committee were state Sen. Jim Wooten, who is a retired state trooper; board President Jason Smith; Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew; White County Sheriff Phillip Miller; Ryan Marshall, the district’s safety coordinator; Assistant Superintendents Dr. Scott Embrey and Dr. Rick Duff; a parent from the lower grade level and one from the higher grade level; Jessica Prothro, assistant director-communications/instructional technology; and Beebe Volunteer Fire Chief William Nick.
“The state of Arkansas has laid out 30 guidelines for safe schools,” Nail said, following the May 24 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.
Nail said the primary issue schools are trying to deal with relating to safety is the politics of funding. He said the School Board, the community and the parents, including him, want a safe environment but he said it is really hard to plan when they don’t know how much funds they will have to spend on safety.
At a recent meeting he attended in Cabot, Nail said Cabot School Superintendent Dr. Tony Thurman asked state senators and representatives if the districts would be reimbursed when the state allots money if they jumped out and spent an abundance to try to get ahead of the game on safety.
Nail expects to be able to tell the board at its July meeting where it stands concerning funding, saying a special session of the Legislature may be held.
If Beebe doesn’t get any money for safety before September or October, Nail said the district does have plans, including adding a school resource officer.
“The first thing we have talked about is that we’re definitely going to add an SRO at McRae because it is separate,” he said, adding that Marshall had already contacted Beebe police about trying to get that lined up full time if the district got additional money. “We have found that they [the SRO] will be more embedded in that building and be part of that culture. Hopefully when school starts, we will have one [SRO] on every campus.”
Nail said something else being looked at is barriers in front of all buildings so someone can’t drive through a building. He said they also are going to make sure all locks are locked on the interior. In addition, Nail mentioned bulletproof glass on all entrances, and a full safety audit from an outside vendor will be performed when the students get back on campus to see how the kids are moving and the flow of things.
The state is recommending safety audits every three years with a vendor coming back to see what the the best practices are and how things are going, he said.
A check-in system is something Nail also discussed, with no one being allowed in the building without a sticker on their shirt or jacket so school personnel will know what’s going on.
The state also has recommended youth mental health first aid for all counselors, SROs and eventually for the teachers. The district is advertising for a mental health director to try to organize the counselors and be proactive in catching the kids who are struggling.
Nail said the Springdale School District has a solid safety plan put together. He said each building has a threat assessment team for situations like when a kid says they are going to shoot the school or hurt somebody.
Something the Springdale School District said that has been very effective and “they raved about it,” Nail said, is “Catapult EMS, an app that will be on every student’s Chromebook and it can be downloaded to phones. It is an anonymous reporting app for like if someone makes a threat. It goes directly to the building administrators and is a way for schools to be more proactive before something escalates to a higher level.”
He said Springdale has had very good success with it. “They built a culture where if you see something, say something.”
Nail said when the school experiences a threat where someone said something like they were going to hurt somebody, the district has always sent texts to the parents. “The reason why we don’t send it out to the entire district is that we try to target the parents who have children in that building. We have found that to be the most effective way.”
Nail said everything is not always going to be perfect but he wants everyone to know “we want all kids to want to come to the Beebe School District and we want to improve every year. and we think this is a start, it’s not a finished product yet.”
Nail said there would be a video for the community to see all of the things that will be done to try to keep the kids safe. He said he is hoping the committee can come in and make recommendations to make Beebe the safest place possible.
