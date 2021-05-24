The Beebe’s incoming athletic director, Ryan Marshall, said the district will begin randomly drug testing its students participating in extracurricular activities or who apply for a parking pass again during the 2021-22 school year after not doing it this year because of COVID-19.
Marshall said the district has a contract with Sharon L. Johnson-Med Collect in Newport and pays the company to test a random generated list of kids.
“We test 20 kids a week,” he said. “There will be eight 11th- to 12th-graders, eight ninth- to 10th-graders and then four seventh- and eighth-graders. That’s 80 a month. It’s $16 a test. If one of them comes back positive, it’s $20 for a retest.”
Athletic Director Chris Ellis, who is leaving to become assistant superintendent for the Southside School District near Batesville, added that “any student who participates in any extracurricular or has a parking pass on campus must be in that testing pool. It is required.”
Marshall also said a parent also could request that their child be given a drug test.
School Board member Clay Goff asked what happens if a student’s drug test comes up positive. Marshall said the first thing is to contact the parent.
“They are removed from athletics; I think it’s 20 days,” he said. “It is there to help the student.”
Ellis said then the student would be required to go to some kind of counseling and “it must be documented. Second time, it gets a little strict and third time – it’s removal from extracurricular.”
The School Board passed the drug testing contract with Med Collect last week.
Moving forward, Marshall said the district will be looking at some other companies for the drug testing.
Other public school districts in White County were asked by The Daily Citizen about their required drug-testing policies for students.
Betsy Bailey, school/community coordinator for Searcy School District said only the district’s “athletes are required to take random drug testing.” An online handbook shows that the athletes included cheerleaders.
Also according to the district’s high school handbook for the 2020-21 school year, “drivers of vehicles parked on a school campus will be held accountable for illegal substances or any other item prohibited by district policy found in their vehicle.”
Pangburn School District Superintendent David Rolland said his district’s policy is the same as Beebe’s, with athletes, students in extracurricular clubs and “those who have a permit to drive on campus” being required to participate in random drug testing.
Rose Bud School District Superintendent Allen Blackwell said “pretty much everyone that does extracurricular activities can be tested. It’s in our handbook.”
“We just test a certain percentage,” Blackwell said. “Honestly, this year we haven’t actually tested anybody because we were going to change drug testing companies and we just never got connected to one to come out, I guess, because of the COVID thing and then in spring, things just got so busy that we just haven’t done it, so we will start back up in the fall.
“Our policy is anybody from seven through 12 that’s involved in extracurriculars can be drug-tested.”
Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton said drug testing in his district included athletes and students participating in other extracurricular activities. “They have to sign that they participate” and are thereby subject to drug testing, Stratton said.
Bradford School District’s drug testing policy, found online, includes cheerleaders and athletes in grades 7-12.
Bald Knob District’s drug testing policy, also found online. includes any student participating in extracurricular activities in grades 7-12.
