Students failing classes and a lack of teacher interaction were two of the reasons given for the Beebe School District for turning its virtual classes over to its teachers.
The school district went with Lincoln Learning for the junior high at the start of the school year, Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said, because it didn’t want its teachers to have to do on-site, quarantine and virtual teaching.
At last week’s Beebe School Board meeting, Director of Special Programs Dr. Brandy Dillin and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Holly Glover presented “rationale for proposal” to change from Lincoln Learning to using the district’s teachers. The board approved the plan.
According to information provided at the board meeting, the cost of Lincoln Learning was $160 per student. A total of 170 students were enrolled during the district’s highest peak of virtual enrollment, making the total for the program $27,200. Beebe teachers who will now be teaching the classes will receive $2,000 per semester. The total cost will be $14,000.
One teacher had two free periods in addition to a planning period and “therefore was assigned a virtual class,” Glover said.
Glover said the evaluation of the plan would be based on student achievement through monitoring of completion of assignments, course grades and assessment data. She mentioned that Dillin would set monthly meetings with the virtual teachers and they would look at grades and look to see if there were any attendance issues. They will also look at how students progress from winter to spring.
Dillin said she wanted to brag on the district’s virtual teachers. “We have done more welfare checks this year. I really appreciate them.” Nail said. “I do too.”
Dillin said the district transitioned to the Beebe teachers handling virtual instruction during the start of the second quarter, saying that four teachers were involved. Eight teachers are on board for this type of learning next semester.
“There were several issues with the learning system that have directly impacted our students,” Dillin and Glover’s slide show indicated. “We feel the best option for our students would be to have our Beebe teachers provide instruction to our virtual students.”
The main points that were made in the presentation were that with Lincoln Learning there was “no teacher interaction with students or parents; teacher turnover; Lincoln Learning capped out attendance where we could not add any additional students for the remainder of the first semester and the midterm check indicated several students were failing classes.”
Dillin said the district posted the jobs for the locally taught positions and for the spring semester Seventh- and eighth-grade students enrolled in the virtual academy will transition from Lincoln Learning to Google Classroom, taught by Beebe teachers. Teachers, according to the new plan, “will use the same curriculum and follow the same pacing as the on-site.”
It was noted that lessons and assignments will be uploaded daily by teachers for the students in each content area. The teachers will be expected to meet and be available to students and parents four hours per week at a minimum. Outside of the regular school day, teachers will be available by way of Google Meet and phone conversations.
Teachers will be provided with Go Guardian to monitor student activity and engagement. Any student who doesn’t submit their assignments for three consecutive days will be reported absent.
