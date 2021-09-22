The Beebe School District is redistricting into zones for its board positions because of an increase in its minority population based on the 2020 U.S. Census.
The School Board voted Monday night to have five zones to represent the district.
Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said that according to state law, if a district has more that 10 percent of any minority group, School Boards have to be zoned.
“Beebe has always been under the 10 percent threshold,” Nail said. “In 2010, we were at 8 percent. At this last census, we were running at 13 percent.”
Regarding the change in percentages, Nail said there was a question that in 2010 the U.S. Census Bureau did not count as a minority group but in 2020, it did. “If you marked the box that you identify as more than one race, that is where that jump came from.”
Nail told the School Board before it voted that it had three options for redistricting.
For the five zones, he said, “the zones have to be equitable, meaning there can’t be more than a 5-percent variance in population,” he said, adding that the board also had the options to go with seven zones or “five zones and two at-large.”
Beebe School Board President Clay Goff said probably having five board members is easy for him to work with.
In the October board meeting, Nail said the zones chosen by the board will be adopted.
EFS Geotechnologies, a company out of Hamburg, was recommended by Nail to draw the lines for the school board zones. it will be looking at a district population map and the district as a whole and will bring in proposals to the October board meeting for the board to consider. He said the price is around $4,100. Nail mentioned that some school districts are using specialized attorneys and “that is a whole lot more expensive.”
EFS Geotechnologies has worked with numerous districts to help them in drawing up their border lines for zoning, he said. The board approved hiring the company to do the work.
