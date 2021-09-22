The COVID-19 mask mandate for the Beebe School District was extended for another month by the Beebe School Board on Monday night.
One member of the community who had a child with him walked out of the meeting after the decision was announced and another asked to speak but was denied because he was not on the agenda. The board will next consider the mandate at its Oct. 18 meeting.
“The mask issue is extremely emotional,” Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said. “The superintendents association, the AAEA [Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators] meet one time a week and they talk about the possibility of writing a letter to [Arkansas Secretary of Health] Dr. [Jose] Romero and to Gov. [Asa] Hutchinson and ask them to consider going from a 6 feet quarantine to the 3 feet quarantine because even though people get very upset about the mask, the thing that keeps districts in masks right now is the quarantine rules because we could spread out 3 feet and not have to quarantine students.
“I think we can all agree, kids need to be in school, that’s the whole point.”
Currently, anyone who is within 6 feet of an individual was tests positive for COVID has to be quarantined by school districts if neither is wearing a mask.
A PowerPoint presentation showed that as of Monday, Beebe had nine (.27 percent of district enrollment) students positive for COVID-19 and 25 (.74 percent) students in quarantine. None of the quarantines are from school exposure, Nail said. There was one staff member in quarantine as of Monday. Beebe’s pre-kindergarten-12th grade enrollment is 3,396, according to information from the presentation.
Turning to 14-day average data, student COVID positives were listed at 14.21 (.42 percent of total district); student quarantines were at 43.07 (1.27 percent); students quarantines from school exposure, 3.14 (0.09 percent); student positives were .50 (0.12 percent) and staff quarantines were 0.43 (0.10 percent).
Nail also discussed lawsuits that have been filed against the state Legislature’s ban on mask mandates, which was temporarily blocked in August by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox.
Fox ruled the law violates Arkansas’ constitution, saying it discriminates between public and private school students. He said it also infringes on the governor’s emergency powers, as well as the authority of county officials and the state Supreme Court.
The law “cannot be enforced in any shape, fashion or form” pending further court action, Fox said.
“Right now, there has been no movement; of course, there is lawsuits going on right now about the state,” Nail said. “The [Arkansas] Supreme Court is getting ready to hear from the Attorney General [Leslie Rutledge], but I anticipate that being four or five weeks more weeks down the road.”
After the board decided to extend its mandate, an audience member asked, “If we have comments on the mask, do we get a chance to speak?” Nail said in order to request to speak and get on the agenda, a request has to be presented in writing to the superintendent’s office seven days in advance of the meeting and then it is turned over to the board president.
Searcy, Bald Knob, White County Central and Bradford also have mask mandates. Riverview, Pangburn and Rose Bud do not. Rose Bud Superintendent Allen Blackwell said masks are still optional. Pangburn Superintendent David Rolland said for his district, “it’s still optional, parents’ choice.”
At White County Central, Superintendent Dean Stanley said the district is using the “ACHI [Arkansas Center for Health Improvement] weekly color zone to set masks for the following week. We have gone from purple [highest risk] down to red [high risk] and remain with a mask mandate unless it goes to orange or below. We currently have zero active cases of students and staff/faculty and one student and one staff quarantined.”
Bald Knob School Superintendent Melissa Gipson said, “We are requiring masks and it will be reevaluated this month at our regular board meeting.”
According to the latest COVID-19 Educational Report from Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 18 active cases in the Searcy School District, 14 cumulative faculty/staff cases, 139 cumulative student cases and a cumulative total of 171 cases.
Beebe was listed as having 12 active cases, 5 cumulative faculty/staff, 57 cumulative student cases and 69 total cumulative.
Pangburn had nine active cases, seven cumulative faculty/staff cases, 28 cumulative student cases and a cumulative total of 40 cases. Rose Bud had seven active cases and 37 cases for the cumulative total. Bradford had five active cases and a cumulative total of 18 cases.
Bald Knob and White County Central were not included in the report, which lists schools with five or more cases. Also not listed was Searcy private school Harding Academy.
On the college and university level, Harding University had 60 active cases, nine cumulative faculty/staff cases, 68 cumulative student cases and a cumulative total of 164 cases. It is second in the state in active cases behind the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, which had 138, and third in the state in cumulative cases, trailing the University of Arkansas and the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
