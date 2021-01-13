Although the requirements for providing paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act ended Dec. 31, the Beebe School Board decided Monday to extend the provisions through the rest of the year.
Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said school districts were encouraged by the state to continue providing leave because of COVID-19, but is not going to pay for it.
However, for the district, Nail said nothing really has changed. If personnel had 20 days the first semester and did not use them, those days could be used all the way through the end of the year if an individual ended up having to be quarantined.
He also said he would go one step further.
“We’re one of the few schools that has went past that,” Nail said. “Let’s say that you’ve been quarantined twice in the first semester and it wasn’t your fault. You got quarantined and then we came back for the semester and you get quarantined again. You’re like, ‘Do I have to use my sick days?’ We, the board and the administration, said, ‘No, we are going to take care of our staff.’ So as long as you work from home, you don’t take them from there either.
“... We are doing our absolute best right now trying to minimize the impact on our district right now. Nothing has changed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.