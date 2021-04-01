Masks were made optional for all students and staff in the Beebe School District on Thursday evening at a special meeting of the Beebe School Board.
On the district's Facebook page after the meeting, it posted "we understand that it is a very controversial issue which both sides feel passionate about. The board has taken all feedback into consideration in order to come to a decision that best meets the needs of our students and staff."
The board met and made its decision, effective Friday, after Gov. Asa Hutchinson rescinded the mask mandate he put in place for the state last year due to COVID-19. When he made the announcement Tuesday, Hutchinson said school districts could continue requiring teachers and students to wear masks.
The district said it highly encourages anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a face covering to continue to do so. "We ask that all patrons respect the choices of those around them. Principals will meet with all students to share expectations moving forward."
Concerning other guidelines, the district said it will be "vigilant' in the safety measures taken this school year. Visitors to buildings and facility rentals are still being restricted.
