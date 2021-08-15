Beebe became the fifth school district in White County to require masks before the 2021-22 school year began Monday because of this summer's COVID-19 surge after a survey showed that most of the parents and staff who responded would support a mandate at least temporarily.
At a special meeting Saturday morning, the Beebe School Board unanimously passed a resolution for “all persons 2 years and older, indoors on school campuses, and in school buildings, school vehicles or buses, including staff” to wear a face covering.”
The mask mandate also includes anyone who comes on campus or enters a Beebe School District building after board member Jason Smith requested the modification. The board will reevaluate its decision at its next meeting Sept. 20 after reviewing COVID-19 case numbers.
The other public school districts in the county requiring masks are Bald Knob, Bradford, Searcy and White County Central. Pangburn, Riverview and Rose Bud decided to begin the school year recommending masks.
Beebe School Board President Clay Goff recognized the controversy surrounding the issue. “You can have 10 doctors right there from Harvard or Princeton or wherever it may be and you’re going to get 10 different answers."
"I will say a couple things," Goff said. "No. 1, my air conditioner filter does not get all of the dirt out of my house, but it sure traps a lot and I think the mask is going to stop some things. But even more important than whether does the mask work or not, to me, the mainstay is we’ve got to figure out how to keep our students in the classroom, because it has been proven in this past year that when the student is not in the classroom, their learning degree is not near where it should be.
"And, according to the Department of Health, for that to take place, you have got to put a mask on these kids because if only one [tested] positive, only that student has to go home. Without it, we proved last year that through the contact tracing and quarantine, an average of 10 students go home for every one positive. Our students just went up 90 percent in ‘have to go home’ and they are not going to get the education that they need.”
Although Smith liked the idea of revisiting the decision every 30 days, he first asked the board and Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail if they thought there could be a system like the one used at beaches, where every morning you “look at the flag based on what the waves and tide is."
"Here in three months, if we kind of judge where we’re at, we might be able to pivot faster than having to wait for a board meeting both good or bad," Smith said. "Might we say, ‘Hey, this purple flag is up at schools today so we’re wearing a mask.'”
Nail told Smith that “some boards have given the superintendent the authority to look at whatever the criteria is and then based on the board’s criteria to say, ‘We have hit our low number. We are going to pivot out of masks and we’ll make them optional.' I saw boards that have done it.”
Board member Dr. Kathy Pillow-Price said she didn't feel comfortable at this time putting that decision strictly in Nail's hands.
“In terms of us going to a system where we’d give the superintendent control, I’m not ready to do that yet," Pillow-Price said. "We have been elected to speak for our constituents and we have seen people that are elected and don’t go up there and vote the will of the people, don’t speak for them, and I’m not ready to turn that over.”
Smith agreed with Pillow-Price that “it’s not fair for us to put all of that on him [Nail] at this point with all that he has going on right now, trying to run a district, trying to do all the construction that you’ve got. It is not fair for us to place that decision on you on a daily basis.”
Pillow-Price said, "It is easy for us to call an emergency meeting and vote if we need to, especially at this point while things are evolving very fast.”
Nail said the decision would right now affect from the first day of school "through whenever the [Arkansas ] Supreme Court decides" on lawsuits that have been filed against the state to overturn a mask ban passed by the Arkansas Legislature in April.
A temporary injunction issued by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Aug. 6 blocked the legislation, passed after Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended his statewide mask mandate, and allowed school boards to decide for now on requiring masks. At least 60 public school districts and charter schools had approved the requirements through Friday, covering at least half of the state’s 473,000 public school students.
Goff said maybe by the next meeting, the administrators could provide the board with criteria for moving forward. He also requested that a survey be conducted for staff members and parents in order to gauge views on face coverings.
Nail said the district sent out two surveys Aug. 11 “in two different forms."
"We emailed each staff member before," he said. "We found a primary phone number to each student in each school. We sent a text message with the link because we have found that our parents like that the easiest.” The survey was open for 24 hours.
Nail said the Beebe School District has 414 employees. “We had 294 respond; that is 71 percent. Our parent survey, we sent out to 3,440 and we had 1,141 respond back. Note that if a family has two kids in the Beebe School District then they filled out one survey.”
In the parent survey, the first question was “Do you plan on requiring your student(s) to wear a face covering regardless of a district or state mandate?’ The yes amount was 432; the no amount was 535; and the undecided responses were 174.
The next parent survey question was “Would you support the district requiring face coverings for students and staff in all locations?” There were 672 in the yes column, 366 in the no column and 103 were undecided.
Question three was “Would you support the district enacting a mask mandate based upon the number of positive cases and quarantines in certain locations for a certain amount of time?" In response, 734 said yes, 292 said no and there were 115 undecided.
In the staff survey, 176 said yes to supporting the district requiring face coverings for students and staff in all locations. 90 said no and 28 were undecided.
Also in the staff survey, 220 said yes to supporting the district enacting a mask mandate based upon the number of positive cases and quarantines in certain locations for a certain amount of time. Fifty-one said no and 23 were undecided.
Another question for the staff was “Would you support the district requiring face coverings for students and staff in all locations?" To that question, 176 said yes, 90 said no and 28 were undecided.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Embrey said right now the district has enough masks if anyone needed one.
