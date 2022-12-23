The Beebe School Board is putting Wi-Fi on the district’s buses after it had been placed on the back-burner several times because of issues such as supply chain problems, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Embrey.

The cost will be $83,199.60 and the vendor is Premier Wireless, Embrey told the board Monday, which had to approve a change in how the plan would be financed.

