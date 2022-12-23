The Beebe School Board is putting Wi-Fi on the district’s buses after it had been placed on the back-burner several times because of issues such as supply chain problems, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Embrey.
The cost will be $83,199.60 and the vendor is Premier Wireless, Embrey told the board Monday, which had to approve a change in how the plan would be financed.
“In the beginning everything was just going to be billed to [the Federal Communication Commission’s] Emergency Connectivity Funding, just straight to them,” Embrey said. “Now, we have to ... they are going to bill us. We have to pay and then we will be reimbursed, so that’s the difference. It just has to go through us first.”
Embrey said the district also has to pay the taxes on it. For the first year, the monthly service fees will be around $17,000 and Embrey said the district would be reimbursed up to $16,000. It would be $17,500 if the Wi-Fi was on the entire year. “We think that we’re going to be able to turn them off during the Christmas break, during the summer, some of those things and save some money.”
According to Premier Wireless, a meeting request was made by a couple of Beebe High School students in 2021 with Lea Bogle, the company’s president and chief executive. They wanted to discuss the company’s ConnectED Bus Wi-Fi solution.
The students wanted to know “how they could get Wi-Fi on their school buses. Both students rode the bus for daily commutes to and from school, and to and from sporting competitions. They spoke about an average bus route being an hour a day and about traveling as much as three hours (one way) to a sporting event and then having to do homework until 1 a.m. in the morning, after they got home from a game. They wanted the ability to complete their homework on the bus so they could get to bed sooner, be better rested and better prepared for school the next day.”
In another expenditure request, Curriculum Director Holly Glover asked for an amount not to exceed $42,000 for BenQ Boards (interactive panels) from Howard Technologies.
“This would replace these smartboards that are currently being used, some of the smartboards that are currently being used at our Early Childhood, K-1 building,” Glover said, adding that she believes the current ones are about 14 years old.
She said the boards are interactive and would allow for the “student engagement piece.” Glover said it would be paid out of the building budget, Title I funds.
The board also approved this request.
Beebe School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail also updated the board about the company that came to campus for a safety audit recommending that the staff be surveyed. He said the staff also was asked for general comments.
“One comment that was put was that we have some doors at Early Childhood that just don’t function properly,” Nail said. “They lock. We are trying to address those doors in that building right now.”
He said if this item was brought to the board in January, the lead time is quite long right now to deal with the doors.
